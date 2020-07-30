NEW APP, HEARTOUT, ALLOWS ORGANIZATIONS TO SEE AND HEAR AUDITION PERFORMANCES LIVE AND UNEDITED
NEW APP, HEARTOUT, ALLOWS ORGANIZATIONS TO SEE AND HEAR AUDITION PERFORMANCES LIVE AND UNEDITED
In a world of uncertainty, one thing is for sure and that’s the original authenticity of a “live” performance through HeartOut, the latest application (app) for auditions in the performing arts industry.
The innovative online recording certification app is the brainchild of Ciro Fodere, a remarkable pianist since the age of 4 who has a deep passion for music. Throughout his career (as a student, pianist, teacher, juror, organizer and contest administrator) experiencing the protocol of artistic auditions on stage, Ciro understands the needs of the industry.
“Having the experience of many roles in the performing arts industry, I am aware first-hand of the amount of editing that is possible nowadays when submitting a recorded audition.” explains Fodere.
This led the talented musician to design with much precision the HeartOut app. Stemming from the phrase “play your heart out”, Fodere chose the name Heart Out as it not only relates to music but performance overall. This extends to theater, dance, the film industry, production companies, talent competitions, universities, opera houses and more which all have a need for authenticity in online auditions.
This pioneering app is perfect for organizers, especially in today’s climate, where the new norm calls for social distancing, which prohibits crowds and live auditions. With Heart Out, organizers can assess performances from auditions and competitions in a safe and efficient way, on their own schedules. They can put aside the worries of the sometimes-challenging logistics of the audition process.
“Organizers have full control on what types of performers to search for with the best technology a digital platform can provide to ensure fair and equal opportunity auditions” says Fodere. The validity of HeartOut is key.
Not only does it remove the possibility of manipulated recordings, which is a huge weakness in the industry; it guarantees authentic and unedited “live” performances because talents record themselves in real time with only up to five chances of re-recording. The number of times the talent records are pre-chosen by the organizer. This is crucial because organizers, judges and administrators can see the artistic act in its purest form, conveying the concentration, preparedness, and pressure that a real-life performance would evoke during an audition.
The app is not only beneficial for organizers but also to the auditionees as it creates a fairness of equal opportunity. Applicants can audition from the comfort of their own homes, at their preferred time without any added travel or accommodation expenses. With this digital platform opening access to auditions worldwide, it leverages organizations and competitions to find the best of the best, the elite and those who truly stand out.
To create an audition or contest, organizers can simply use the HeartOut app and detail the project or type of artist they are looking for, set recording attempts, expiration date, and voila, their event is ready to go!
HeartOut is available for download on the App Store or Google Play.
For more information, email info@heartout.io or visit www.heartout.io
Editor’s Notes:
Ciro Fodere is currently the piano professor at the New World School of the Arts, and a member of the SOBE Chamber Ensemble. He received a full scholarship at the College of Charleston for his undergraduate degree and a full assistantship at Carnegie Mellon University for his Master and Artist Diploma, where he student with Enrique Graf and Earl Wild. He completed his four-year fellowship at the New World Symphony, an organization that featured him regularly in chamber music and orchestral performances in Miami. Among accompanying musicians like Joshua Bell and Renee Fleming, he has also participated with members of the NWS in Santa Cecilia, Rome, Perugia, and Carnegie Hall, NY.
