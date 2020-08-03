Charleston Police Department, in partnership with the Rotary Club and The Submarine Way are Excited to Get Underway
The Charleston Rotary's commitment to the community has paved the way for the preeminent behavioral change firm to work with the Charleston Police Department.
We are excited and committed to this partnership with The Submarine Way! Thank you, Rotary!”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rotary Club of Charleston, as a global network, strives to build a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change. We are immensely proud to be a part of the partnership between The Charleston Police Department and The Submarine Way!
— Chief Luther T. Reynolds
The City of Charleston's deepening commitment to more effective community equity and relations has led to this partnership with The Submarine Way.
The most practical, relevant training I have ever been part of. The Submarine Way learns the culture, trains to it, and then provides powerful reinforcement to drive lasting change.”
The Submarine Way (TSW) The Charleston Police Department (CPD) kicked off a year-long leadership training program. We will begin the first session, the end of August, and are excited by the vision of a more community-centric, inclusive culture within the department. The Submarine Way will use tools like their bestselling book, Diversity, and Inclusion, The Submarine Way, and UP PERISCOPE, Putting Traditional Leadership in the Crosshairs. This leadership development program focuses on building inclusive leaders that partner with their communities. All areas and levels of the police department will be included in this initiative. Additionally, internal trainers and masterminds will be created within the department to develop ownership and cascading of this powerful project with the assistance of The Submarine Way’s resources and expertise. The Submarine Way has conducted programs for other law enforcement including the Raleigh Police Department and the Florence South Carolina Police Department.
Law Enforcement has difficult jobs, protecting the community and themselves while building relationships with the community. The Submarine Way (TSW) teaches law enforcement to identify the strengths of each individual and the community and leverage these strengths for a better relationship. Charleston Police Department will be taught and experience, the patent published System of inclusion through workshops, case studies, online learning, and continuous reinforcement. Given their past successes with other cities, communities and police departments, this intense year-long journey, will further improve the culture of the Charleston Police Department to a level that it will become a model for others to emulate. These changes occur through a change in mindset that deepens commitment and sets the table for behavioral and organizational transformation.
In order to drive that lasting behavioral change and therefore lasting culture transformation, you must have the following components. We call this the C.O.R.E. process of producing exceptional results:
C ommitment - From senior leadership and key players within the department and the city. The City of Charleston and the CPD are ALL IN
O n Target Training - It must be applicable, realistic, relevant, and immediately actionable. It also must be immersive and interactive. CHECK
R einforcement - 90% of what is learned is forgotten within 30 days without reinforcement, it is called learning decay. The CPD and TSW have partnered to bring the significant reinforcement resources TSW has to be utilized in combination with internal masterminds and facilitators trained by (TSW) to keep training, keep reinforcing and creating true ownership of this crucial program
WHEN ALL OF THESE ARE ACCOMPLISHED THEN YOU GET
E xceptional Results
email us here
