Pure Sunfarms Adds Cannabis Seeds to Product Portfolio, for the Home Grower

/EIN News/ -- Delta, B.C., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms continues to expand its product line-up, today launching cannabis seeds for Canadian cannabis enthusiasts to grow at home. Headband seeds will be available for consumers in BC to begin, and in the months ahead, Pure Sunfarms’ Headband and Cherry Head cannabis seeds will be available in other Canadian markets served.

Pure Sunfarms offers Headband and Cherry Head seeds in packs of four. Both seed varieties are feminized, and suitable for indoor or outdoor growing. The seeds are bred by selecting parent plants that are disease resistant and grown in northern climates, making them a great option for the home grower.

“We are growers at heart at Pure Sunfarms, and with our deep farming roots comes a love of plants that we want to share with our consumers,” says Mandesh Dosanjh, President & CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “We are excited to offer cannabis seeds to the Canadian recreational market so consumers can grow with us from the comfort of their own homes.”

Pure Sunfarms has also added new products to their premium dried flower portfolio, including two new signature strains – D. Bubba (commonly referred to as Death Bubba) and Pink Kush. Large formats of Sativa and Hybrid dried flower can now be found in either ½ oz or 1 oz since the successful launch of Pure Sunfarms’ Indica packs in March 2020.

In the months ahead, the company is looking to continue securing additional provincial and territorial supply agreements. Pure Sunfarms has most recently begun shipping cannabis products to Saskatchewan and Manitoba following signed supply agreements with the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) and the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation. Currently, Pure Sunfarms’ products can be found in BC, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

ABOUT PURE SUNFARMS

Located in Delta, British Columbia, Pure Sunfarms is one of Canada’s largest, single site, licensed producers of high-quality, greenhouse-grown cannabis. With decades of growing experience and 1.1 million square feet of best-in-class greenhouse operations, the company has capacity to produce 75,000 kilograms of dried flower annually for the Canadian recreational market.

Current supply agreements in place include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)), the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC), the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), and most recently, the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada.

Pure Sunfarms is converting a second 1.1 million square foot greenhouse for cannabis production, which is expected to double annual output capacity to 150,000 kilograms. The company also holds an option on an additional greenhouse facility, currently owned and operated by Village Farms, which could further increase total production area by approximately 2.6 million square feet. The company is working to develop onsite cannabis extraction capabilities in order to expand into cannabis oils and derivative products.

Pure Sunfarms was established in 2017 as a joint venture between Village Farms International, Inc. and Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.

