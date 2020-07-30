Kevin Priest Shares Insights on Staying Motivated and Continuously Adapting
In a recent interview with Thrive Global, Kevin Priest spoke about his passion for his work in youth and family servicesTALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Priest was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Thrive Global. He spoke primarily about his career in youth and family services and shared how he stays motivated and the importance of continuously adapting to situations.
A U.S. Army veteran, Kevin Priest is an experienced executive professional in youth and family services. Most recently, he worked with Capital City Youth Services in Tallahassee.
In his interview, Kevin Priest explained that his profession primarily creates opportunities to work as part of a team to help other people.
He further explained that he is motivated by his own passion to help others change their lives, as many come in with an attitude that they’ve had the odds stacked up against them and they never got anyone to help them.
Mr. Priest also shared some advice he has never forgotten.
“Never give up. Be able to tackle any kind of challenge that comes your way,” said Kevin Priest.
“Just have the mindset that you are going to be successful in fixing it.”
About Kevin Priest
Born into a military family, Kevin Priest was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, but spent time in several states growing up. He joined the U.S. Army after graduating high school and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. After leaving the Army, he attended Hastings College in Nebraska and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Human Services Administration and Sociology. He began his professional career as a juvenile services officer in Omaha, Nebraska, and held the position for five years, during which time he also earned his Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Nebraska. Mr. Priest then worked as a program services director for a group home for adolescent boys before working as a secret agent for the FBI, where he worked for over two years. Between 2002 and 2010, he worked as the CEO of Arnette House, which provides emergency youth shelter, family counselling services, and foster care group homes for several Florida counties. From 2010 to 2020, Kevin Priest worked with the Capital City Youth Services. He was granted his Master’s degree in Executive Management from Northwestern University in 2016.
