Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Worcester County

July 30, 2020

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in which two people died Wednesday in Worcester County.

Shortly after 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to a two-vehicle crash at west bound Ocean Gateway (Route 50) and Route 610. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2011 Ford F-250, driven by Anibal Morales Juarez, 44, of Salisbury, Maryland, was traveling west on Ocean Gateway. At the intersection of Route 50 and 610, a 2016 Nissan Versa, operated by Brenda Joyce Gotinsky, 79, of Shelby Township, Michigan, was attempting to cross the westbound lanes onto northbound Route 610.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Nissan Versa failed to yield the right of way and crashed into the Ford F-250 at the intersection. Gotinsky, along with her passenger, Kathleen Fisher Chaney, 79, of Bishopville, Maryland, were killed as a result of the crash. Juarez was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was transported to the Berlin Barrack and later released. Additional charges are pending following completion of the investigation and consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Route 50 was closed for approximately four hours at the scene of the crash. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate the incident.

