DISCOVERED.TV engages Viener&Partners as Agency of Record for Global Communications and Marketing

With their energy, knowledge of tech, network and serious strategic mindset, we knew we would have the right partner to get DISCOVERED.TV up and out.” — Charles Pankey, CRO, DISCOVERED.TV

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viener&Partners has been tapped as the Agency of Record to launch DISCOVERED.TV to the US and global marketplace.

What is DISCOVERED.TV?

A globally connected digital platform and social network that generates revenue for filmmakers, musicians, and content creators. DISCOVERED.TV serves as a hub for people to find, connect, and collaborate with fans and like-minded creators all in one destination. The DISCOVERED.TV platform is free for creators and its compensation system is supported by global advertising revenue.

“We have been talking with the team at DISCOVERED.TV since they decided to embark on this journey (early 2019) – and could not be more excited to have the opportunity to make them a household name,” states Hilarie Viener, Founder of Viener&Partners.

DISCOVERED.TV’s content is focused simply and solely on providing entertainment. It is truly geared towards providing a pathway for emerging artists and untapped talent. No cat videos, no unboxings…this is real entertainment content, posted by the people who have created it. It allows fans, brands, entertainment companies and content Creators to find one another and collaborate.

The platform is supported by a global advertising revenue model. There is no cost to the viewer and the revenue is shared with the creator of the content.

“When we decided to build this platform in early 2019, one of the main considerations was that we wanted to make sure Hilarie (and her team at Viener&Partners) would be on board,” stated Charles Pankey, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of DISCOVERED.TV. “I’ve known Hilarie for a long time and knew with her energy, knowledge of tech, network and serious strategic mind, we would have the right partner to get this up and out. She has been an invaluable resource since day 1.”

Viener&Partners and DISCOVERED.TV did an unplanned test run in March 2020, just as Covid hit, with a “first to market” digital film festival event pilot for the Queens World Film Festival. “Thanks to some very quick thinking and the immediate response and activation from the team at DISCOVERED.TV - we saved the festival from being cancelled - at a time when every other live event was - by turning it from a live in-person event to a digital film festival. It was a tremendous success." states Viener. “That’s when I was more convinced than ever that DISCOVERED.TV had a very bright future.”

What makes DISCOVERED.TV different is that the content creators can monetize their videos from day one of being on the platform. There are no subscriber barriers, no need for the creator to buy advertising or boost their work and no long wait times to begin monetizing your videos. From the day the content is posted it can immediately begin to build an audience and generate revenue.

“Coming from the 'big agency' world, I can see how this platform will be very attractive to brands that want to reach this coveted audience,” states Viener. “It’s user-generated content - and from the early test results – we see how 'sticky' it is – people are really engaged – because they are authentically part of the community.”

Viener&Partners will be handling strategic brand planning, communications, marketing, media and public relations for DISCOVERED.TV

Viener&Partners, a global branding, communications and marketing agency based in Manhattan with experience working with over 100 brands, from Fortune 500’s to start-ups, in markets around the world. In 2016, the company launched two divisions; Brand&Culture, creating strategically sound partnerships between brands and non-profits/cultural institutions – and – Brand&Insights, a research-driven consultative approach to developing Go-To-Market plans and Growth Strategies, based on proprietary research, audience understanding and actionable insights.

For more information, please visit http://www.vienerandpartners.com