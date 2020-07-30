Telehealth365 Wins 2020 Innovation Award
TeleHealth365 won the 2020 Innovation Award, NY. Five companies from different specialties competed by presenting plans to five independent judge.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeleHealth365 won the 2020 Innovation Award in Broome County, NY. Five companies from different specialties competed by presenting plans to five independent judges. Amit Sharma, Vice-President of Business Development presented and answered questions for Telehealth365.
“It was exciting to be part of the 2020 Innovation contest held by Broome County. The contenders were of very high caliber and I am thrilled that TeleHealth365 won the Innovation Award,” said Amit Sharma, VP of Business Development. “The award validates what our customers and partners have been telling us.”
Vijay Sharma, CEO of TeleHelath365 announced that the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, Binghamton University, NY, have invested funds in Telehealth365. The funding was made available to Telehealth365 after they participated and won the competition held by Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, Binghamton University, NY, for innovative companies in the Broome County, NY area.
“We are grateful for this recognition of the innovative solutions TeleHealth365 is creating to solve the problems of twenty-first century healthcare. Our thanks to the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, Binghamton University, NY,” said Dr. Jagdish Patel, Chief Medical Officer of TeleHealth365.
At this time of a global pandemic and national emergency, healthcare providers and patients are seeking safe and innovative ways to provide and receive care while maintaining social distancing due to COVID-19.
TeleHealth365 is working with rural hospitals and Federally Qualified Health Centers in providing online medical specialists (i.e. Dermatologists, Endocrinologists, etc.) to these centers using TeleHealth365’s OmniPresence Clinic online solution. OmniPresence Clinic allow doctors to have face to face interaction with patients while monitoring patient’s physical symptoms using fully integrated medical devices.
Omnipresence Clinic is already being successfully used at leading hospitals in the United States for over two years. Thousands of patients have been treated. Here is a link to a video about one of the sites where Telehealth365's technology is currently being deployed:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3YZnAPS4G1U&feature=youtu.be
About TeleHealth365 Inc.
Telehealth365 Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, USA. It serves Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Rural Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and Home Healthcare throughout the USA. TeleHealth365 provides physicians and a full telehealth platform to healthcare providers in the United States
