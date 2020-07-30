Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market Size study, by Material, Product, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2027” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market is valued at approximately USD 6.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Industrial hand gloves are protective wear that protects the skin from heat, hazardous chemical, sharp metals, and high-temperature sources. They are primarily designed to provide comfort to the worker for enhancing their work efficiency and competence. They find extensive application in manufacturing & assembling plants, chemical, and healthcare institutions, among others. They are used for different purposes in several industrial sectors. For example, in the pharmaceutical sector, it is used among workers to prevent contamination or cross-contamination. While, in the food industry, it is usually used to deal with food to maintain a hygienic environment. Therefore, the rising usage in end-use industries is one of the major driving factors for the market growth around the world. Although the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has been strengthening the demand for industrial hand gloves, as the government is mandating the usage of disinfectant and hygienic products, as a preventive measure for COVID-19 spreading, which has resulted in the changing dynamics of the market spaces. This, in turn, is positively influencing the market growth in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, rising government regulations and norms at workplaces safety, along with a surge in demand for superior performance and comfort are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in the United States, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), American National Standard for Hand Protection (ANSHP), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Department of Labor dynamically look into the precautions for worker safety. Similarly, in Europe, the European Union Cooperation on Workplace Safety & Health, and European Union Occupational Safety and Health Administration (EU OSHA) consider the implementation of the safety norms for safety of labors at working sites. Therefore, the presence of internationally recognized organizations for worker safety is expected to influence the demand for industrial gloves in the industrial sector. However, the availability of local and inexpensive products and an increase in automation are the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Industrial Hand Gloves market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in the healthcare & food industry, along with the presence of a significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as establishing a new reform involving the safety of workers and the growing automotive sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Hand Gloves market across the European region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

