NORTH CHARLESTON WOMAN CHARGED WITH TAX EVASION, WILLFULLY ASSISTING IN PREPARATION OF FALSE SC TAX RETURNS

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a North Charleston woman and charged her with four counts of tax evasion and four counts of willfully assisting in the preparation of false South Carolina tax returns.

Tanya Lakeesha Brown, 44, of North Charleston, evaded $4,879 in taxes from her personal returns over four years, according to arrest warrants, and assisted in the preparation of false returns for others, leaving a tax bill for those returns of $3,013.

According to the warrants, Brown inflated the amount of income taxes she claimed had been withheld on her personal returns. For tax years 2015 – 2018, Brown was issued refunds totaling $1,973 when she actually owed the SCDOR a total of $2,906. The warrants allege she also inflated the withholding amounts on the returns of others, whom had no knowledge of the scheme nor consented to it.

If convicted, Brown faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count for the tax evasion charges and five years in prison and/or a fine of $500 for the willfully assisting in preparing false return charges. She is being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

Taxpayers should be aware that there are some tax preparers seeking to unlawfully take advantage of unsuspecting clients. The SCDOR urges South Carolinians to be cautious and informed when selecting tax preparation assistance. Find tips for choosing a preparer on the SCDOR's website.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

