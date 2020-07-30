Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For The Month Of August

July 30, 2020 | Austin. Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $185 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August as the state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

"By extending this emergency SNAP funding, the State of Texas is helping to ensure families can continue to put food on the table," said Governor Abbott. "I remain grateful to our partners at the U.S. Department of Agriculture for their ongoing support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The additional SNAP benefits will help Texans purchase foods that provide nutrition to their families," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. "Continuing these allotments is an important component of our continued response to COVID-19."

More than 961,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by August 15. The emergency August allotments are in addition to the $835 million in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and July.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.