Red Snapper Season in Federal Waters to Close Aug. 3

AUSTIN- The private recreational angler red snapper season in federal waters will close at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3. Anglers may continue to harvest up to 4 red snapper per day with a 15-inch minimum length limit from Texas state waters.

Under an agreement between the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and the National Marine Fisheries Service, TPWD can establish the opening and closing of the red snapper fishery in federal waters off the Texas coast for private recreational anglers fishing from their own vessels.

As part of this agreement, Texas must close the fishery when the state’s allotted poundage is reached. If the allotted poundage is exceeded, Texas must lower the next year’s quota to make up for the overage. The Aug. 3 closing date coincides with predictions by TPWD’s Coastal Fisheries Division of a 63-day season in federal waters with state waters open year-round. TPWD has been closely monitoring the red snapper fishery harvest during the season through its creel survey program and iSnapper landings data submitted by anglers.

“Texas anglers were able to have a 63-day season in federal waters as predicted” said TPWD Coastal Fisheries Division Director Robin Riechers. “First and foremost, TPWD seeks to achieve a sustainable level of catch of red snapper based on sound science. But we are also excited to have offered a longer fishing season for the 3rd year in a row. Our local communities benefit greatly through sales of gas, tackle, and other fishing expenditures when opportunities like this exist along the Texas coast.”

TPWD will continue to manage the red snapper season in federal waters in 2021.