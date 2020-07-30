Recreation News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 29, 2020

Contact: Rebekah Tueller, (406) 837-3041

Bunches of Berries Scavenger Hunt at Flathead Lake State Park-Wayfarers

-Monday August, 10th & Tuesday, August, 11th, 2020-

(Bigfork, MT) –Flathead Lake State Park-Wayfarers invites you to a scavenger hunt that’s all about berries! Help your kids discover the ripening berries on the trees and shrubs by participating in this unique event! Download the park map and use it to navigate around the park to find and learn about the various types berries that exist on the shores of beautiful Flathead Lake. The hunt starts in the Harry Horn Day Use parking lot, outside the Ranger Station. There will be prizes for completed scavenger hunts while supplies last. This is a self-guided drop-in program with the goal of maintaining social distancing requirements. Download and print a park map and hunt sheet on the Flathead Lake State Park Facebook page, or come to the Flathead Lake Ranger Station any time between 10am and 4pm where maps and hunt sheets will be provided.

Visitors to these events must keep in mind social distancing directives – stay six feet apart from all non-family members, and if that isn’t feasible or possible, please wear a mask or face covering. Additionally, if you’re feeling ill, please do not attend this event. For more information on COVID-19 please visit the website: covid19.mt.gov.

What: Bunches of Berries Scavenger Hunt

When: Monday and Tuesday, August 10th and 11th from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Where: Flathead Lake State Park -Harry Horn Day Use, 8600 Mt. Hwy 35, Big fork

http://stateparks.mt.gov/wayfarers/

Flathead Lake State Park consists of six unique park units located around Flathead Lake, the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi. The park units on the east side are Wayfarers, Yellow Bay and Finley Point and the west side units are West Shore, Big Arm and Wild Horse Island. In addition to boating, swimming and fishing, each park unit offers unique experiences including camping, rental picnic shelters, group camping, hiking, sightseeing, picnicking, and wildlife viewing opportunities.

Visit Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) and enjoy camping, hiking, fishing, swimming, boating and more and discover some of the greatest natural and cultural treasures on earth.

