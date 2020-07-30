Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (July 30 - Aug. 5, 2020)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY AND OVERTON COUNTY Resurfacing (microsurfacing) on SR-294 from Oakley Allons Road (LM 6.8) in Overton County to Willow Grove Road (LM 7.6) in Clay County: The contractor is scheduled to be on site beginning 08/03/20. While on site, contractor will use advanced warning signs and flaggers to close one lane of traffic to allow paving operations. Motorists are encouraged to use caution, obey posted speed limit signs and watch for construction vehicles in the roadway. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Hudson Construction Company/Moore/CNU028]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Construction of a truck climbing lane EB near MM 339, including grading, drainage, and paving: No nighttime lane closures are scheduled at this time. Work is in progress on the eastbound exit ramp at MM 340. A temporary detour lane with portable barrier rail has been constructed allowing the contractor to safely remove and replace the existing concrete ramp. Motorists should use caution at the MM 340 exit ramp and as they travel through the work zone. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Bradley/CNS298]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Resurfacing from the SR-101 ramp (MM 321) to east of SR-1 (US-70) (MM 329): Remaining work on this project includes installing permanent pavement markings, rumble strips, delineators, and permanent signs on I-40 from the Peavine Road exit (MM 322) to the Crab Orchard exit (MM 329). In addition, bridge work will be scheduled for the Daddy’s Creek Bridges near MM 326. The eastbound and westbound lanes may be reduced to one lane with nighttime lane closures. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph during working hours. Queue trucks and THP will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNT364]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 26.6: Construction signs, portable barrier rail, and temporary traffic signals have been installed. SR-1 (US-70) has been reduced to one lane between Godsey Road and Renegade Mountain Parkway while slope stabilization is in process. Remaining work may require short term lane closures. Motorists should exercise caution and pay attention to temporary traffic signals as they travel through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/Bradley/CNT234]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) Grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road and be alert for changes in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. Peavine Road will be closed from Fairview Blvd to just past the Catoosa/Westchester intersection with detours posted. Base stone, paving, blasting operations, storm drain installation, and utility relocation are in progress. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as these construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Estimated project completion date is November 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNQ921]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) Resurfacing from SR-1 (US-70) (LM 16.5) to SR-28 (US-127) (LM 16.8), and SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from south of Elmore Road (LM 15) to Huddle Road (LM 17.9), including bridge deck repair: Milling activities and paving are in progress on SR-24 (Elmore Road) and SR-28 (US-127). Other work will include signal loop replacement, catch basin repair, and pavement marking. This work will require temporary nighttime lane closures with traffic control devices and flagging as necessary. Motorists should be alert as conditions are subject to change each night. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNU144]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 Construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County (LM 24.5) line to East Bryant St (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. No change in traffic patterns, traffic is still using the existing SR-56. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to the roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. A portion of County House Road will be closed to allow the contractor to complete work in that area. Motorists should follow posted signs for County House Road detour until work is complete. Estimated project completion date is May 2022.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/McMinnville/CNT011]

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 Emergency slide repairs at various locations: The contractor continues work on the Overton County side of SR-85 and the road remains closed from LM 17.5 to LM 22.2. This closure will remain in effect until the project completion scheduled for 09/30/20. The Fentress County portion of SR-85 remains open to through traffic. A detour route remains in place for Overton SR-85 and motorists are encouraged to continue using the detour route until the road is opened. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNT154]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-151 Construction of a concrete box bridge over Hudson Creek (LM 3.5), including grading, drainage and paving: SR-151 in Jackson County remains closed from LM 3.00 to 4.00. The road closure will remain in effect until 07/31/20. Motorists will use designated detour route to bypass SR-151. Detour route for this project will be SR-56 from Gainesboro to SR-52 in Red Boiling Springs. Motorists in Red Boiling Springs will use SR-52 to travel to SR-56. Once the roadway is opened, the contractor will be on site intermittently to complete the project's work. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

[Adams Contracting, LLC/Moore/CNU045]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-111 Resurfacing (microsurfacing) from north of East Netherland Road (LM 1.7) to south of SR-84 (LM 9.4); SR-136 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from the Putnam County line (LM 0) to SR-85 (LM 9.2), including a thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over the Roaring River; and SR-293 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from SR-111 (LM 4.63) to SR-84 (LM 11.23): The contractor will be on site continuing work on SR-136, SR-111, and SR-293. During this work, the contractor will have one lane closed and will have a lane closure set up allowing traffic to flow through the work zone with the assistance of flaggers. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit signs and watch for construction operations within the roadway. On SR-111, the contractor will have one lane of traffic closed in each direction and will utilize advanced warning signs, arrow boards, and traffic cones to direct traffic through the work zone. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Hudson Construction Company/Moore/CNU030]

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-290 (W. 12TH ST.) in both directions from LM 5.81 to LM 6.38: Lane closures will occur between N. Franklin Road and N. Willow Avenue with signage, barrels and cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM to 2 PM from 07/15/20 through 10/16/20.

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 East from MM 296 to MM 298 and I-40 West from MM 287 to 280 core drilling operations: TDOT Materials & Tests will conduct drilling operations to sample asphalt on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 between 9AM – 2PM. During drilling operations, the right lane will be temporarily closed. TDOT maintenance and THP will assist with traffic control.

[TDOT Materials & Tests]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (South Willow Ave.) Resurfacing from south of Grider Road (LM 7.4) to north of State Street (LM 9.75), including bridge expansion joint repair: The contractor will be removing and pouring concrete curb ramps. Nightly lane closures will occur (Sunday through Thursday), during the hours of 9 PM to 6 AM, on SR-135 from South of Grider Rd (LM 7.38) to North of State Street (LM 9.75). Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU140]

WHITE COUNTY Grading, drainage and paving at Airport Rd. leading up to Upper Cumberland Regional Airport: The contractor will be performing grading and drainage work along Technology Drive, Airport Road, and SR-136 during this period. Temporary traffic stoppages may be needed as construction progresses. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNT259]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY Resurfacing on SR-28 (US-127) from south of SR-30 (LM 13.27) to north of Old William Howard Taft Hwy (LM 15.75): The contractor has begun resurfacing operations on SR-28. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Voiles/CNU143]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 117) improvement of ramps at Exit 117: Work is tentatively scheduled to resume at this location on 8/03/2020.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-15 (SOLLACE M. FREEMAN HWY) in both directions from LM 27.93 to LM 28.69: Intermittent lane closures will occur along SR-15 from Alabama Ave to 12901 Sollace Freeman Hwy. Signage and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM between 07/23/20 through 08/23/20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-16 (DECHERD BLVD.) southbound from LM 11.4 to LM 11.45: Intermittent lane closures will occur along SR-16. Signage and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM between 07/20/20 through 08/07/20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-56 (SHERWOOD RD.) in both directions from LM 15.8 to LM 15.8: Intermittent lane closures will occur along SR-56 from 105 Sherwood Rd to 811 Sherwood Rd. Signage and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM between 07/23/20 through 08/23/20.

GRUNDY COUNTY Resurfacing on SR-50 from west of Frank Woodlee Road (LM 7.0) to Hideaway Cabin Road (LM 13.2): The contractor will continue the resurfacing operations throughout the project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNU149]

GRUNDY COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on I-24 in both directions from MM 127 to MM 134: On 08/02/20 a mobile operation will occur from 6 AM to approximately 12 PM in the fast lane of both the east and westbound directions. Herbicides will be applied to the inside edges of the median.

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-50 in both directions from LM 1.85 to LM 9.34: Intermittent lane closures along SR-50 from Hwy 41 to Hwy 108. Signage and flaggers will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 7 AM and 4 PM with an estimated completion of 08/05/20.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 Repair of the bridge over Branch (LM 28.2): Work continues on phase two of this project. The project continues to have a temporary traffic signal installed reducing the roadway to one, 10 ft. travel lane. The lane closure will remain until project completion scheduled for 05/31/21. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 10' should seek alternate route. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

[Jamison Construction/Hussein/CNT397]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 Repair of the bridge over Piney Creek (LM 18.2): From 08/03 - 08/07 the contractor will clear, create access underneath the bridge, and install erosion control. Flagging may occur for small stints of time to unload and load out a track hoe, unload dump trucks, etc. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/McMinnville/CNU189]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 Slide repair from LM 26.4 to LM 26.5: The roadway is recued to one lane controlled with traffic signals. The schedule for completion is unknown as a major project is being developed for a permanent repair to the slide.

[TDOT/Miner/TDOT]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 Slope stabilization at LM 27.9: The roadway is reduced to one lane and is controlled by temporary traffic signals. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area as the roadway is rough.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on I-24 both directions from MM 134 to MM 166: On 08/02/20, a mobile operation will take place from 6 AM to approximately 12 PM in the fast lane of both east and westbound directions. Herbicides will be applied to the inside edges of the median.

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-72, US-41) Emergency slope stabilization between LM 25.20 and LM 26.40: The contractor will continue to maintain one lane open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads. At this time, traffic signals are installed and will remain in place until the project is complete. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNT229]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 (Suck Creek Rd) Slope stabilization from LM 26.8 to LM 27.0: The roadway will be reduced to one lane at LM 27.9 with traffic signals for slide remediation work. A new traffic signal will be placed on SR-27 LM 26.9 which will reduce to one lane for slide remediation work.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY Old SR-150 Resurfacing from SR-2 (US-64, US-72) (LM 0.0) to New SR-150 (LM 1.2): The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations on old SR-150 (Betsy Pack Rd). Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road. Estimated project completion date is July 2020.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNU016]

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-30 Slope stabilization near LM 16.1: The contractor is working on SR-30 north from LM 15.9 to 16.3. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal. Large trucks heading West on SR-30, down the mountain are encouraged to use extreme caution. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

[Twin K Construction/Voiles/CNT924]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (KEITH ST. S.W.) northbound from LM 12.53 to LM 12.77: A shoulder and single lane closure between N. Ocoee Street and Stuart Road NE. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 05/11/20 through 08/05/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Repair of the bridge on SR-319 over the Tennessee River and Riverpark Drive (LM 2.2): During this report period the contractor will be performing repair operations to the bridge that will require lane closures in both directions. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be aware of trucks entering and exiting the work zone. Additional flaggers will be present as needed. Estimated project completion date is April 2021.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU205]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Lane shifts are in place on I-24 EB and WB under the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, at North and South Terrace approaching the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, and on Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge. Alternating single and double lane closures will be required on I-24 EB and WB on 7/30/20 and between 08/02/20 through 08/05/20 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there will be single lane closures in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections with North and South Terrace. These closures will occur on 07/30/20 and 07/31/20, and between 08/03/20 through 08/05/20 from 9 AM to 6 AM the following morning. Motorists should be aware of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge closure and detour that was put into place on 04/20/20. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24. Estimated project completion date is August 2021.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Resurfacing from the Georgia State line to near the ramp to SR-2 (US-41, US-64, US-11, Cummings Hwy): There will be a paving operation on I-24 EB/WB involving lane closures as follows: Sunday - Thursday (8PM - 6AM). This project is continuous from MM 171 at the Georgia line through MM 178, just west of the US-27 split. Motorists should expect significant queueing of traffic. Manned attenuator trucks, variable speed limit signs, and law enforcement will be assisting in this operation. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Micka/CNT374]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. I-75 NB to I-24 WB split has been moved back 1500 feet from its previous location. Welcome Center traffic intending to use I-24 WB now, will have to detour on I-75 NB to Exit 3. Detailed detour information will be available at the Welcome Center. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) Widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Work on this project continues with activities occurring in the median of US-27. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the activity area. Detours are posted. Motorists should pay close attention to the detour signage posted. The speed limit on US-27 in the construction zone remains 45 MPH. Weather permitting; the contractor may implement temporary lane/shoulder closures on weeknights between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM. At least one lane will remain open in each direction on US-27. Currently EXIT 1C from northbound US-27 to 4th St. has been closed and is scheduled to reopen on 09/15/20. Motorist should use alternate posted detours at EXITS 1A and 1B from US-27 northbound, to 4th Street. RESTRICTIONS: I-124 (US-27)Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNP230]

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on I-124 both directions from MM 0.1 to MM 2: On 08/03/20 through 08/05/20, structure inspections will take place closing the shoulders utilizing a mobile operation with an attenuator truck. This work will take place from 7 AM to 5 PM.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on I-24 both directions from MM 2 to MM 6: On 08/03/20 through 08/05/20, structure inspections will take place closing the shoulders utilizing a mobile operation with an attenuator truck. This work will take place from 7 AM to 5 PM.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) northbound from LM 14.73 to LM 14.73: A shoulder and single lane closure will occur between Heron Cove Lane and Freedom Bay Drive. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 07/27/20 through 08/12/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) northbound from LM 7.98 to LM 7.98: A shoulder and single lane closure will occur between Brookaire Road and Destiny Drive. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 07/27/20 through 08/12/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-320 (E. BRAINERD RD.) westbound from LM 3.29 to LM 5.77: A lane closure will occur between Morris Lane and Everett Drive with flaggers, signage, barrels and/or cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM to 2 PM through 08/07/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) northbound at LM 21.15: A lane closure will occur at the intersection of Taft Highway and McAmis Road with signage and flaggers present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM to 3 PM from 07/09/20 through 08/05/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) northbound at LM 22.97: A lane closure will occur at the intersection of Taft Highway and Corral Road with signage and flaggers present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM to 3 PM from 07/09/20 through 08/05/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (W. MAIN ST.) eastbound from LM 8.26 to LM 7.3: Mobile lane closures along W. Main Street from Cowart Street to Central Avenue as crews transition the work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 2 PM from 05/28/20 through 08/05/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) Repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): During this report period the contractor will have traffic restricted with one lane of SR-29 southbound closed over Big Soddy Creek. Additionally, one lane of SR-111 south-bound will be closed as it approaches the SR-29 junction. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-11) Improvement of the intersection at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (LM 22.7), including grading, drainage and paving: During this report period, the contractor will be performing grading, drainage and paving. Extra care should be taken while trucks entering & exiting the roadway. Additional flaggers will be onsite as needed. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU012]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) Improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 07/30/20, 07/31/20, 08/03/20, 08/04/20 and 08/05/20 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. Estimated project completion date is June 2025.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 (Ochs Hwy.) Resurfacing from the Georgia State line (LM 0) to SR-17 (LM 2.2): The final stage (friction coat application) of this project has been rescheduled for mid-August. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Micka/CNT146]

MCMINN COUNTY Resurfacing on SR-39 from Maple Street (LM 15.2) to east of County Road 469 (LM 19.7): During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing resurfacing operations on SR-39. Motorists should expect lane closures and potential delays Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 AM and 5:30 PM. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Wagner/CNU211]

MCMINN AND POLK COUNTY Resurfacing on SR-163 from west of CR-750 (Piney Grove Road) (LM 9.0) in McMinn County to US-411 (SR-30) (LM 1.0) in Polk County: During this reporting period the contractor will be performing resurfacing activities on SR-163. Motorists should expect lane closures and potential delays Monday through Saturday between the hours of 7 AM and 5:30 PM. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU137]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 Repair of bridge over Hiwassee River (LM 5.22): During this report period, the contractor will have the roadway reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals. Additional flaggers will be on site as needed. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT103]

POLK COUNTY Utility Work on SR-33 (HWY. 411) in both directions from LM 9.92 to LM 14.03: Mobile lane closures at the SR-40 junction to Ocoee River Bridge as crews transition the work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 3 PM with an estimated completion of 09/30/20.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 20.5: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to construct a haul road near LM 20.5 on SR-40 (US-64). The eastbound truck climbing lane is closed at this location and will remain closed for the duration of construction. Motorists are advised to reduce speed to 35 mph in the work zone due to a lane shift and to watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway. Estimated project completion date is July 2021.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU909]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) repair of bridges over North Potato Creek (LM 26.93): During this reporting period the contractor will continue work on painting the steel beams on the eastbound bridge and the demolition of the old bridge rail from the westbound bridge. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction on US-64 for the duration of construction. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone due to reduced lane widths. RESTRICTIONS: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound. Estimated project completion date is November 2020.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Wagner/CNT062]

POLK COUNTY Boanerges Church Road Construction of a bridge over Old Fort Creek: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to install concrete walls for portions of the new bridge. This work will occur weather permitting. Boanerges Church Road is closed to all traffic for the duration of construction. Detour signs are posted diverting traffic around the closure onto SR-313 and US-411. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNT279]

RHEA COUNTY TDOT Contractor on SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) westbound from LM 4.10 to LM 4.20: There will be a shoulder closure on SR-30W at the intersection with SR-443 (LM 4.15) to accommodate construction. This will be Monday - Friday (7 AM - 7 PM) work.

RHEA COUNTY Grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: The portion of US-27 in front of the Nokian Tyres entry will continue to experience a traffic shift with no shoulders. The significant movement of construction haul vehicles in and out of the site continues. The travelling public should be alert. Estimated project completion date is October 2022.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will always be maintained.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 On-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed. Estimated project completion date is June 2021.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNU107]

REGION 2 Preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. Work hours are 9 AM to 3:30 PM. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is January 2023.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 Sweeping and drain cleaning on various interstate and state routes: There will be no drain cleaning operations during this reporting period. Additionally, there will be a region-wide sweeping operation that will use a mobile lane closure to clean interstates and selected state routes. Estimated project completion date is February 2021.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Micka/CNT329]

REGION 2 TDOT Mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 On-call pavement marking and the retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be performing retracing of pavement markings on various routes throughout Van Buren and Coffee Counties. Routes in Van Buren County include SR-1 and SR-30. Routes in Coffee County include SR-2, SR-16, SR-53, SR-55, and I-24. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is June 2021.

[Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./James/CNU075]

REGION 2 On-call signing on various interstate and state routes: The contractor will be installing sign footers on the shoulder of various locations on state and interstate routes in Bradley, Hamilton, Putnam, and White Counties. No impact on traffic is anticipated due to these activities, however, please use caution when traveling through these areas when workers are present. Estimated project completion date is July 2020.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNT190]

REGION 2 Longitudinal joint stabilization on various State Routes.: The contractor may have short term lane closures while performing Longitudinal Joint Stabilization operations. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

[Pavement Restorations, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU134]

REGION 2 On-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes.: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed. Estimated project completion date is December 2020.

[LU, Inc./McMinnville/CNT292]

REGION 2 Relensing of snowplowable pavement markers on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be performing temporary lane closures from 8PM – 6AM to replace snowplowable pavement markers on various routes throughout Franklin, Grundy, and Bledsoe Counties. Routes in Franklin County include SR-50. Routes in Grundy County include SR-15 and I-24. Routes in Bledsoe County include SR-28, SR-30, SR-101, SR-285, SR-301, and SR-443. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is November 2020.

[W.L. Markers Inc./James/CNU068]

RESTRICTIONS

GRUNDY COUNTY - CNT397: Loads wider than 10' should seek alternate route.

MARION COUNTY - CNT229: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

HAMILTON COUNTY - CNP230: I-124 (US-27)Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

POLK COUNTY - CNT062: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

###