BMC Receives David Weekley Homes’ Prestigious National Preferred Partners Award

Awards Program Recognizes BMC for World-Class Excellence

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMCH) (“BMC” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s leading providers of diversified building materials and solutions to new construction builders and professional remodelers in the U.S., announced today it has been named a National Preferred Partner by David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest privately-held home builder.

The annual award recognizes field and manufacturing partners that have consistently operated at world-class levels, as determined by the home builder’s supplier evaluation platform. This comprehensive process, anchored by the 16th annual National Preferred Trading Partner Survey, evaluates companies in the areas of quality and customer service.



“We’re honored to receive this coveted award,” said John Osborne, VP of National Accounts & READY-FRAME® for BMC. “Our goal is to deliver industry leading performance through innovation, customer service and operational excellence. We look forward to our continued partnership with David Weekley Homes, as we bring new innovative solutions to the market that enable projects to be built better, faster, safer and greener.”

Each year, David Weekley Homes recognizes 12 preferred partners that have gone above and beyond throughout the previous year. The evaluation process involves a comprehensive system of feedback and discussion that enables David Weekley Homes to measure world-class excellence among all established trade partners and their channel partners.

“BMC earns the distinction of being a National Preferred Partner by consistently going the extra mile with every interaction,” said John Schiegg, Vice President of Supply Chain Services for David Weekley Homes. “They deliver quality products and superior service to our customers on every home, every time.”

For more information about the award, visit DavidWeekleyHomes.com. To learn more about BMC, visit BuildWithBMC.com .



About BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

With $3.6 billion in 2019 net sales, BMC is one of the nation’s leading providers of diversified building materials and solutions to new construction builders and professional remodelers in the U.S. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Company's comprehensive portfolio of products and services spans building materials, including millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and an innovative eBusiness platform. BMC serves 45 metropolitan areas across 18 states, principally in the South and West regions.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 20 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes “America’s Best Builder,” “National Housing Quality Award” and “National Builder of the Year.” Weekley has also appeared 14 times on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 90,000 homes.

