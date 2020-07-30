Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
North Dakota governing bodies adjust to social distancing, remote meetings

G.F. Herald

When the COVID-19 pandemic started to pose difficulties for local and state officials, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem knew it was important for meetings to remain accessible even if they could not be held in the same way.

"A pandemic is not an excuse to close up all of our government meetings,” Stenehjem said. “Fortunately, with technology they don't have to be."

Stenehjem kept this in mind when forming the guidance around meeting requirements across North Dakota during the pandemic. The guidance was amended March 30 to reflect the waiving under Executive Order 2020-16 of the requirement that each meeting should have a physical location that is accessible to the public.

Read more at: https://www.grandforksherald.com/news/government-and-politics/6595339-Keeping-meetings-open-is-‘paramount’

