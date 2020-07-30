Sean Downes Universal reveals joys of a Delray yacht cruise
Insurance consultant Sean Downes Universal offers a personal look at yachting opportunities at Delray Beach, Florida.DELRAY BEACH, FL, USA, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insurance consultant Sean Downes Universal offers a personal look at yachting opportunities at Delray Beach, Florida.
From sightseeing and experiencing the joy of witnessing native marine life in its natural habitat to live entertainment and brunch cruises, insurance consultant Sean Downes Universal reveals just some of the many pleasures of taking to the waters of the Intracoastal Waterway at Florida's Delray Beach.
"My family and I love nothing more than to experience the calm waters of the Intracoastal Waterway aboard a choice of Delray Beach cruising yachts," says Sean Downes Universal, "where you can enjoy drinks, snacks, and narrated tours past some of the area's best and most beautiful sights."
According to Sean Downes Universal, those open to the idea of a Delray yacht cruise are likely to experience the joy of seeing a huge variety of marine life in its natural habitat, among a wealth of other exciting opportunities. "Delray yacht cruises that are narrated also allow individuals, couples, and families alike to learn more about the region's history," adds Sean Downes Universal, speaking from his home in Miami Beach, Florida, around an hour up the coast from Delray.
Cruises often take place to and from Delray Beach's Veterans Park, and Boca Raton, Manalapan Island, and elsewhere, according to popular local insurance consultant Sean Downes Universal. "My wife and I particularly love a sunset Delray yacht cruise," he adds.
Those wishing to take in a cruise along Delray Beach's Intracoastal Waterway can pick from either public cruises or private charters aboard a choice of available vessels. Yachts are available year-round, Sean Downes Universal reports, with, in addition to sightseeing, narrated, and brunch cruises, live entertainment trips also offered.
Sean Downes Universal has recently spoken openly and at length about his work, hobbies, and other interests. Topics covered by Downes have included a history of building codes, the critical nature of IP law services, a personal look at the low-carb, high-fat keto diet, and more.
Earlier this year, he also shared his love of vacationing at Delray Beach. "My family and I love Delray Beach, Florida, so much so that we even have a vacation home there," said Downes.
From five-star dining to abundant culture, art, and beautiful beaches, there's something for everyone, according to the insurance consultant. "From Delray Beach's pedestrian‐friendly downtown epicenter to its Municipal Beach and Wakodahatchee Wetlands, there's no shortage of things to see and do," he said at the time.
Sean Downes Universal is a consultant for a successful insurance firm based in Miami Beach, Florida. Husband and father-of-two Downes lives with his wife, Nancy, a beekeeper. Son Sean is in college, and his daughter, Judy, works in hospitality. The Downes family, Sean says, loves to take trips to Delray Beach, Florida, whenever possible. "I spent a lot of time in my youth at Delray Beach," he explains, "and have wanted to share these experiences with my wife and children ever since."
With his love of the open water and wife Nancy growing up sailing with family, Delray Beach is, Sean Downes Universal says, the perfect Downes family vacation spot.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here
Sean Downes Universal