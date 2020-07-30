Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Acadia Healthcare Partners With Cordico to Be a Featured Resource in First Responder Wellness App

Behavioral Healthcare Resource Provides Additional Support to First Responders

/EIN News/ -- Franklin, Tenn., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadia Healthcare, a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services, today announced that it has collaborated with Cordico, the industry leader in first responder wellness apps, to be a featured resource in the Cordico Wellness App, a confidential, easy to use, 24/7/365, in hand resource that helps every First Responder be proactive when it comes to their wellness. Through this strategic collaboration, first responders will now have access to educational and resource content produced by Acadia Healthcare and, with a single touch of a button, first responders will also have the ability to contact Acadia Healthcare’s Treatment Placement Specialists team if they or a loved one are in need of non-emergent mental health or addiction treatment. 

We are excited to provide this additional channel to reach first responders and are confident that this will continue to build on the effectiveness of our already strong service.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. As of March 31, 2020, Acadia operated a network of 588 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,200 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.  Acadia provides behavioral health and addiction treatment services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

About Cordico

Cordico is the world leader in wellness technology for high-stress professions, providing trusted, confidential, 24/7 proactive and preventative wellness support specially developed for law enforcementfirefightersdispatchersmedical professionals, and others serving in the most demanding and critical roles. Our customized, continuously updated wellness platform solutions provide handheld access to a variety of valuable resources, ranging from anonymous self-assessments, instructional videos, and peer support services to on-demand tools targeting behavioral and emotional health, physical fitness, resilience, and much more.

Richard Appert
ACADIA HEALTHCARE
(615) 861-6000
richard.appert@acadiahealthcare.com

