I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) Moving Lane Closures at Night Next Two Weeks for Survey Operations in Montgomery County

07/30/2020

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter moving lane closures weeknights from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM over the next two weeks between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the Route 23 (Conshohocken) Interchange in Upper Merion and Lower Merion townships and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, for survey operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, August 3, through Thursday, August 6, a right or left lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 from just west of the U.S. 202 Interchange to just east of the bridge over Route 23 (Conshohocken);

Friday, August 7, and Monday, August 10, through Wednesday, August 12, a right or left lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 from just east of the bridge over Route 23 (Conshohocken) to just west of the U.S. 202 Interchange;

Wednesday, August 12, and Thursday, August 13, a right or left lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 from just west of the bridge over Belmont Avenue to just east of the bridge over U.S. 1; and

Friday, August 14, Monday, August 17, and Tuesday, August 18, a right or left lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 from just east of the bridge over U.S. 1 to just west of the bridge over Belmont Avenue.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

