Route 19 Saw Mill Run Boulevard Overnight Traffic Stoppages Friday Night in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight traffic stoppages on Route 19 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, July 31 weather permitting.

Traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur as needed on Route 19 in the southbound direction between I-376 (Parkway West) and the West End Circle from 7 p.m. Friday night until approximately 12:01 a.m. on Saturday. Crews will conduct work to replace the current overhead sign structures.

The work is part of the $14.55 million improvement project. Work completed in 2019 includes concrete reconstruction of Route 19, lengthening of the Wabash Street deceleration ramp, the Shaler Street Bridge replacement and ramp reconstruction work.

Crews from Swank Construction Company, LLC will conduct the work.

Please use caution if traveling in this area.

Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This project is part of critical work that continues statewide addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life sustaining goods and services.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

