U.S. Supreme Court justices make rare public appearances in pandemic

Bloomberg News

Two Supreme Court justices appeared in public this week in the kind of sightings that have become rare since the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to end the term while working remotely.

Stephen Breyer attended the American Bar Association’s first virtual annual meeting on Wednesday. In an interview with ABA President Judy Perry Martinez, the 81-year-old justice discussed everything from his fifth grade social studies assignment to criticism of the court to the resilience of the American people.

“It’s a miracle this country has survived, but it has!” Breyer said.

