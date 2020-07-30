Capitala Group Announces New Hires as it Expands its Underwriting and Investor Relations Teams

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group (“Capitala”), a leading provider of capital to lower middle market companies, announced today it has expanded its underwriting and investor relations teams. Stuart McGoogan is joining as Investor Relations Associate, while Nico Mancuso and Kevin Mansfield will serve on the underwriting team as Associate and Analyst respectively.



“We are playing a vital role in assisting the middle-market companies of which we’ve invested best navigate the market uncertainty, and I am extremely proud of the hard work Capitala has done in this regard,” said Joe Alala, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capitala. “To that end, we continue to expand our team and services across our entire organization.”

Stuart McGoogan previously held various client service roles at Barings (fka Babson Capital Management) and Vanguard. Mr. McGoogan graduated with a B.A. degree in Finance from Wofford College.

Nico Mancuso served on the Syndicate Desk at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey in the Leveraged Finance group where he executed debt financings and provided advisory services across various industries. Mr. Mancuso graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a B.S. in Business Administration with concentrations in Finance and Economics.

Kevin Mansfield was a Senior Analyst in Ernst and Young’s Transaction Advisory Services practice and a staff accountant in the Assurance practice. Mr. Mansfield graduated cum laude from the University of South Carolina, where he received a B.S. in Business Administration with a degree in both Accounting and Finance. Mr. Mansfield is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies throughout North America for twenty years. Since our inception in 1998, Capitala has invested in over 160 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for our individual and institutional investors. For more information, definitions and details visit our website at www.CapitalaGroup.com .

