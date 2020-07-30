Kia Canada Introduces Limited Edition to the Award Winning Stinger

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia Canada Inc. (KCI) Now Stinger enthusiasts can embrace their true individuality and experience a new level of excitement as Kia Canada introduces a bold, limited edition Stinger in neon orange to light up the road.

Arriving in early fall, the limited edition Stinger is based on the 2021 Stinger GT Limited model. To complement its vibrant exterior the floor mats feature an orange contrast stitch detail to bring some of the outside inside.

“The neon orange colour really makes a head-turning statement to a model that already stands out for its looks on the road,” said Michael Kopke, Director of Marketing. “And with an exclusive number of units being produced for the Canadian market, this limited edition Kia Stinger is sure to be in high demand.”

Since its introduction in 2018, the Kia Stinger has won numerous awards around the world including the AJAC 2019 Car of the Year award in Canada and continues to be honoured as a remarkable automotive achievement by Kia.

Pricing for the Limited Edition model is set at $51,995 and is available to order in dealerships. For more information visit kia.ca/stinger-neon-orange

The Neon Orange Stinger GT Limited delivers high performance credentials featuring:

3.3L Twin-Turbo GDI 6-cylinder engine

365 HP / 376 lb.ft.

All-Wheel Drive

8-speed Sportmatic Automatic Transmission

Electronic control suspension

360 Camera

ADAS systems

Heads Up Display

Limited-Slip Differential

Idle Stop and Go Technology

Drive Mode Select (Eco/Smart/Comfort (Normal)/Sport/Custom)

Shift By Wire

Paddle Shifters

4-Wheel ABS Disc Brakes

Brembo Brakes

7 Airbags (Advanced Front Airbags, Dual Front Side Airbags, Curtain Airbags, Knee Airbag (Driver)

19” Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels

Michelin Performance Tires

Integrated dual exhaust

LED Bi-Function Headlights

• LED DRLs

• LED Positioning Lights

LED Light Bar Taillights

Nappa Leather

Orange trimmed floor mats

Smart Key (/w Push-Button Start)

8” Multimedia Interface with Integrated Navigation

UVO Intelligence

15-speaker Harmon-Kardon premium sound system Speakers

Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

About Kia Canada Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999 is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia’s slogan "The Power to Surprise," symbolizes the company’s worldwide commitment to exceed customer expectations through sustained automotive innovation. Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento, Stinger and has recently added the Seltos to its lineup. To learn more, Kia.ca/stinger-neon-orange or Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

