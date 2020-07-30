Nebraska Public GED Testing Centers | Nebraska Department of Education
Testing Fee: $30 per test
Tate Lauer, Nebraska GED® Administrator 402-471-4807 tate.lauer@nebraska.gov
Shirley Gruntorad, GED® Staff Assistant 402-471-2475 shirley.gruntorad@nebraska.gov
Beatrice Southeast Community College Contact: Lori Balke 402-228-8242 lbalke@southeast.edu
Chadron Chadron State College Contact: Stephanie Baumgarten 308-635-6769 baumgars@wncc.edu
Columbus Central Community College Contact: Deb Adkisson 402-562-1206 dadkisson@cccneb.edu
Crete Crete Public Schools Contact: Diane Bruha 402-826-7895 dianeb@creteschools.org
Fremont Metropolitan Community College Contact: Amanda Mancuso 531-622-3005 acmancuso@mccneb.edu
Grand Island Central Community College Contact: Ronald Christensen 308-398-7475 rchristensen@cccneb.edu
Hastings Central Community College Contact: RaeAnn Lurk 402-461-2429 rlurk@cccneb.edu
Kearney Central Community College Contact: Ronald Christensen Kearney, NE 68847 308-398-7475 rchristensen@cccneb.edu
Lexington Central Community College Contact: Amy Hill 308-324-8485 ahill@cccneb.edu
Lincoln Southeast Community College Contact: Mark Bayliss 402-437-2626 mbayliss@southeast.edu
McCook McCook Community College Contact: Brandon Lenhart 308-345-8128 lenhartb@mpcc.edu
Niobrara Nebraska Indian Community College-Santee Campus Niobrara, NE 68760 402-241-5939 whenke@thenicc.edu
Norfolk Northeast Community College Contact: Kathy Schwartzer 402-844-7281 kathys@northeast.edu
North Platte Mid-Plains Community College Contact: Bridget Lange 308-535-3618 langeb@mpcc.edu
Omaha Creighton University Contact: Joseph Ecklund 402-280-5531 JosephEcklund@Creighton.edu
Metropolitan Community College–Fort Omaha Contact: Val Smith 531-622-2206 vsmith@mccneb.edu
Metropolitan Community College-South Contact: Matthew Lampe 531-622-4659 mlampe@mccneb.edu
Plattsmouth Plattsmouth Community Schools Contact: Tallie VanWesten 402-296-3174 tvanwesten@pcsd.org
Scottsbluff Western Nebraska Community College Contact: Tammie Kleich 308-635-6072 kleicht@wncc.edu
South Sioux City Northeast Community College Contact: Cara Watchorn 402-241-6410 caraw@northeast.edu
Winnebago Little Priest Tribal College Contact: Maria Garcia 402-878-2380 X102 mgarcia@littlepriest.edu