Label & Co. Introduces New Sand Dollar 5 Model at Sky Cove of Westlake

Sand Dollar 5 Contemporary elevation Sand Dollar 5 open living & dining areas are perfect for family gatherings Sand Dollar 5's second-floor loft option

Westlake Builder Responds to Buyer Interest with New 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath Floor Plan

WESTLAKE, FL , USA , July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutique community builder Label & Co. announced the introduction of a brand new, 5-bedroom floor plan at Sky Cove, its gated neighborhood of 204 single-family homes in the new City of Westlake, Florida. Starting at $399,900, the two-story, 2,514 square-foot Sand Dollar 5 offers Sky Cove’s homebuyers more space, bedrooms, bathrooms and more flexibility than any of the company’s other available floor plans.

“This plan was designed in response to popular demand,” said Roseline Serrano, Director of Sales at Sky Cove. “With the addition of the Sand Dollar 5, we have a floor plan to please any type of family.”

According to Serrano, the new Sand Dollar 5 floor plan expands on the popular Sand Dollar 4’s open, light-filled first floor layout but adds a privately situated, first-floor bedroom and full bath. Upstairs are 4 more bedrooms.

“You can opt for a first-floor den and a second-floor loft at no additional charge,” added Serrano. “The Sand Dollar 5 is truly one of our most flexible floor plans.”

Sky Cove of Westlake’s 6 furnished models opened in late January 2020 and the neighborhood is already 50% sold out. Serrano attributes Sky Cove’s record-breaking sales to the value and design Label & Co. builds into their homes.

“Every one of our homes include as standard up to $20,000 of other builders’ upgrades like impact glass windows and doors, quartz countertops, oversized kitchen islands and gypsum concrete 2nd stories,” explained Serrano. “And the City of Westlake has amazing recreation facilities, infrastructure and great schools. Families love it out here!”

Sky Cove’s ten, 3 to 5-bedroom, single-family floor plans start in the low $300,000s and range from 1,458 to 2,514 square feet. All include big backyards. Several plans offer optional dens and lofts, first-floor masters as well as a double-master-suite floor plan perfect for multigenerational living. Contemporary, Mediterranean and Coastal elevation options are available at no additional charge.

Sky Cove is a short walk from the amazing, $15M Westlake Adventure Park. Phase 1 of the Adventure Park features a tropical lagoon pool, a tower slide, splash pad, poolside concessions, an Adventure Playground, a BMX Pump Park and even bocce ball courts. Residents can barbecue at one of the many picnic areas, take in a concert at the pavilion, cool off with an ice-cream from Scoops and later enjoy a sunset walk or bike ride along the community’s multipurpose pathways.

Westlake already boasts a 24-hour physician-staffed ER and fire station. Future plans for the City of Westlake include a vibrant town center with shopping, retail and more.

For more information about new homes in Palm Beach County, visit the Sky Cove of Westlake website.

More About Sky Cove of Westlake

Within the brand-new city of Westlake, Florida, discover Sky Cove, a gated neighborhood of just 204 single-family homes built by award-winning Label & Co. With new, one- and two-story, 3 to 5-bedroom floor plans, three beautiful exterior elevations, incomparable luxury upgrades, and so many ways to personalize your home, Sky Cove is truly the perfect community for all kinds of families!

Sky Cove Sales Center

5568 Starfish Road, Westlake, FL 33470

Open 7 Days from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Directions: Sky Cove is located within the City of Westlake off Seminole Pratt Whitney Road between Okeechobee Boulevard and Northlake Boulevard. From Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, turn East onto Town Center Parkway North and follow signs to Sky Cove Models.

For more information and appointments visit https://www.skycovehomes.com/ or call 561-792-3004.

About Label & Co.

The boutique builder with the big builder pedigree, Label & Co.’s executive team led by Harry L. Posin, the former President of Minto Communities, leverages 35+ years of experience building over 20,000 residences in South Florida, to build incomparable homes for discerning homebuyers. Its recently completed Centra Falls, Centra Falls West and Chapel Grove communities in Pembroke Pines were three of the top-selling townhome communities in Broward County.