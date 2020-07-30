LabMar Ferry Services Announces Richard Heausler Has Joined the Company as General Manager

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LabMar Ferry Services, LLC, (“LabMar” or the “Company”) announced today that Richard Heausler recently joined LabMar as General Manager. Mr. Heausler has over 25 years of experience in the marine vessel industry.



Immediately prior to joining LabMar, Mr. Heausler served as Director of Operations for Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. where he held that position since 2018. He began his career working in the naval architecture and engineering facets of the marine business. In 1997, he joined Tidewater Inc. where he initially served as a project engineer and then held positions of increasing responsibility including Manager of Business Development, Manager of Special Vessel Services, Area Manager of North America Operations, and lastly, Manager of Technical Services until 2018. Mr. Heausler holds a Masters of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering degree from the University of New Orleans.

John Peter (J.P.) Laborde III, President of LabMar, commented “We are very pleased to have Richard Heausler join LabMar as General Manager. Richard has acquired a broad range of experience in the marine vessel business over the past 25 years and is well known and highly respected in the industry. He is an excellent addition to our management team as we strive to provide top quality ferry services from our headquarters in New Orleans, and seek to expand our services into other areas of the U.S. We are proud of the improvements we have made to ferry services for the residents of our home town and look forward to further enhancing services with Richard leading our operations team.”

As previously announced, in December 2019, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) Board of Commissioners approved a contract award with LabMar for ferry operations. LabMar was selected to perform all day‐to‐day operational, maintenance, and other support functions for the Canal Street‐Algiers Point and Chalmette ferries. LabMar has partnered with other local firms including Circular Consulting, Royal Engineering and MSF Global to provide all aspects of ferry services under its RTA contract.

About LabMar

LabMar Ferry Services is based in New Orleans and provides services including vessel operation and management, maintenance and inventory management, safety management, environmental compliance programs, data collection and reporting as well as community outreach services. LabMar is associated with Laborde Marine Management that operates a fleet of 30 vessels which service the offshore industry and other marine support activities. For additional information, visit www.labmarferry.com and www.labordemarine.com .

Contact: John Peter (J.P.) Laborde III at (504) 582-2185.