New England's Leading IVF Network Opens Fertility Center in Chestnut Hill, MA

New Location Offers Enhanced Fertility Care for Individuals and Couples in Boston

Our model of fertility care emphasizes the importance of swiftly identifying an accurate diagnosis – because for many, time is of the essence.” — Steven Bayer, MD

CHESTNUT HILL, MA, USA, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston IVF, one of the nation’s most accomplished infertility treatment networks, today announced the opening of its new, state-of-the-art fertility center in Chestnut Hill, MA.

At over 5,000 square feet, the new facility offers a dedicated on-site physician team and an array of comprehensive fertility services including consultations, intrauterine insemination (IUI) and treatment monitoring.

Led by Boston IVF reproductive endocrinologists Steven Bayer, MD and Lauren Murphy, MD – the fertility center in Chestnut Hill further establishes Boston IVF as a premier destination for individuals and couples who seek assisted reproductive treatments to help build their families – including in-vitro fertilization (IVF), IUI, egg freezing, donor egg and sperm, egg freezing, and more.

The new location replaces Boston IVF’s longtime satellite office in Brookline, MA – where the fertility provider resided for over 30 years.

“We have such a longstanding, deep connection with both the Chestnut Hill and Brookline communities, said Boston IVF CEO David Stern, “Our new fertility center in Chestnut Hill is five times larger than our previous location, offers expanded monitoring hours, more treatments, and the convenience of a free, private parking lot.”

“Most importantly,” added Stern, “it provides individuals and couples who live or work just outside of Boston with a neighborhood resource whose fertility success rates are amongst the best in the nation.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 8 couples in the USA have trouble getting pregnant or sustaining a pregnancy. As women and men age, their potential to have children decreases, although the exact time when this occurs can vary among individuals.

“What we offer at Boston IVF is very special,” said Steven Bayer, MD – who along with Dr. Murphy is also a clinical instructor at Harvard Medical School, where they teach the next generation of fertility experts. “We tailor our care to each patient’s specific circumstance and avoid a “one size fits all” treatment template. It’s an important distinction and a significant reason why our patients find success. Our model of fertility care emphasizes the importance of swiftly identifying an accurate diagnosis – because for many, time is of the essence. This leads to higher embryo implantation rates, less time in treatment, and less emotional stress for our patients.”

Numerous clinical studies have shown that infertility triggers a range of physical, psychological, social, and emotional effects. Some have shown that women with infertility report equivalent levels of anxiety and depression to women with cancer, HIV or heart disease.

In June, 2020 – Boston IVF announced the results of its COVID-19 Pandemic Stress study – which showed that infertility remains a top “stressor” for patients even in a COVID-19 pandemic world. Comprised of 2,200 participants, it is the first study to show that despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lives of patients, women experiencing infertility perceived the inability to conceive a healthy baby as having the most negative impact on their emotional health.

Boston IVF, the only fertility center in New England to provide on-site wellness services for infertility patients, understands that providing comprehensive care means taking care of both the physical and emotional symptoms that often accompany infertility and subsequent treatments.

Located inside its IVF center in Waltham, MA, the Domar Center for Mind/Body Health offers a wide-array of services that complement fertility care – including acupuncture, counseling, certified infertility psychologists, and nutrition support.

“If you are experiencing infertility or trying to build a family, it’s not an easy journey. It’s very emotional, and for many, one of the most stressful experiences in life,” added Murphy. “My job as a health care provider and reproductive endocrinologist is to provide both technical expertise and emotional support for my patients. It’s about balancing science and empathy, which ultimately provides me with true understanding of what a couple or individual really needs. It’s what I love about my job and what I love about Boston IVF.”

“We treat each person uniquely.”

Boston IVF’s new fertility center is located at 824 Boylston Street in Chestnut Hill, MA.

To schedule an appointment, call 888-300-2483 or visit Boston IVF – The Brookline Center for more information.

