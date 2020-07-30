Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,218 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Supreme Court justices make rare public appearances in pandemic

Bloomberg News

Two Supreme Court justices appeared in public this week in the kind of sightings that have become rare since the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to end the term while working remotely.

Stephen Breyer attended the American Bar Association’s first virtual annual meeting on Wednesday. In an interview with ABA President Judy Perry Martinez, the 81-year-old justice discussed everything from his fifth grade social studies assignment to criticism of the court to the resilience of the American people.

“It’s a miracle this country has survived, but it has!” Breyer said.

Read more at: https://news.bloomberglaw.com/us-law-week/supreme-court-justices-make-rare-public-appearances-in-pandemic

You just read:

U.S. Supreme Court justices make rare public appearances in pandemic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.