Kingdom of Eswatini : Requests for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility and Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Kingdom of Eswatini

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

July 30, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a severe impact on Eswatini’s economy at a time when the country is already facing deep economic challenges, and the government has begun fiscal consolidation efforts. A national lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, disruptions in supply chains, and lower external demand for key exports are curtailing economic activity. While the authorities’ policy response has been timely and proactive, the economic shock and containment policies are triggering a severe recession with significant social costs, and have created urgent balance of payments needs. The pandemic is unfolding in a context of high prevalence of HIV/AIDS and a stretched health care system, which increase Eswatini’s vulnerability.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/229

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

July 30, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513551869/1934-7685

Stock No:

1SWZEA2020002

Format:

Paper

Pages:

45

You just read:

