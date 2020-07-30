Eco Innovation’s PoolCooled™ Achieves Over 65% Energy Savings in First Controlled Test

/EIN News/ -- VAN NUYS, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. ("ECOX" or the "Company") (OTC:ECOX), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being, and the advancement of green energy solutions, is excited to announce the results of initial testing on its PoolCooled™ technology asset.



PoolCooled™ is a climate control solution that leverages proprietary technology to cool a home or building by taking cool water from an existing swimming pool and looping it through the existing air conditioning system to boost efficiency on a per-unit power consumption basis.

The initial test was performed under controlled conditions by its inventor Mr. Lance Nist. The test compared the power usage involved in cleaning a swimming pool and cooling a home equipped with a three-ton central AC system, where the pool was immediately adjacent to the home. The test showed that, over a specified period, the separate tasks of operating the pool filtration system and the home AC system, independently and with traditional systems in place, required 4,300 watts of power. By comparison, both tasks were accomplished equally well by the PoolCooled™ system, which consumed only 1100 watts of power over the same time period.

This represents an approximate savings of 65-75% in total energy usage and costs.

“We continue to be extremely excited about the commercial and ecological prospects of the PoolCooled™ system and the promise it holds as an ideal example of what ECOX stands for as a company,” remarked Julia Otey-Raudes, CEO of ECOX. “Based on these results, this technology promises to simultaneously reduce costs and the carbon footprint for any pool-adjacent structure with AC needs. This has obvious residential benefits for homeowners and homebuilders. But, for businesses like hotel chains, those benefits come at scale and promise to offer competitive value in marketing targeted toward ecologically conscious customers. This first test strongly confirms our hopes and allows us to push forward with our commercial launch process.”

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:

Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Julia.Otey@ecoig.com

www.ecoig.com