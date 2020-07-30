Endexx Division Kush, Inc. Hosts Successful Green Roof Volunteer Day Event with NYC Parks

/EIN News/ -- CAVE CREEK, AZ, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Endexx® Corporation (OTC: EDXC) (the “Company” or a/k/a “CBD Unlimited™”), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today announced its wholly owned lifestyle division, Kush, Inc., hosted a successful event with NYC Parks Green Roof, Green Roof Volunteer Day, to continue to further the brands’ Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”) impact and initiative to help shape a more sustainable future.

KushWear and NYC Parks Green Roof, an innovative green roof design of NYC Parks’ Five Borough citywide operations, teamed up to host “Green Roof Volunteer Day” which is a community effort to help honor green roofs and clean up city rooftops. Benefits of the green roof initiative include improving water quality as green roofs reduce the amount of stormwater run-off, mitigating the heat island effect as green roofs cool the surrounding air, extending the service life of roofs as green roofs can double or triple the usable lifetime of roofs, conserve energy, reduce air pollutants, and decrease carbon dioxide.

“We are proud to see the initiative our new division KushWear is taking during the pandemic. Kush’s efforts prove that we can still continue to be passionate about improving our world and inspiring our communities to do so,” commented Endexx Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Todd Davis. “We believe each person can make a difference in their community and their own lives by taking small steps, such as joining different volunteer events in your community whether it be a beach clean-up or a green-roof volunteer day. Endexx is living our mantra, ‘Give More to Live More.’ ”

Kush also recently hosted a beach clean-up earlier this month at Lido Beach in Long Beach, NY. The event gathered 22 volunteers to clean up debris and garbage. Charles Mohr, founder of KushWear stated, “It was an honor to be able to assemble a great group of young adult volunteers who truly care about ecological sustainability in keeping our oceans and beaches clean from debris and garbage. At KushWear, our mission is “Keeping Us Sustainably Healthy.”

To watch a clip of the volunteer beach clean up, please visit the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNLWBUUkc68

KushWear is a lifestyle brand that ties sustainable education and action items while supporting indie entertainers and musicians. Through the support of the volunteers, not only did we clean up over 1,300 lbs. of garbage, but we were able to get the message out loud and clear through their influencer social networks nationwide in a beautiful video they put together to show the day’s impact.

“Alone our voice is but a soft whisper amongst the crowds; together as one our voice will echo,” commented Charles Mohr, Founder of Kush, Inc.

To watch a clip of the Green Roof Day Volunteer Day event, please visit the following link: https://youtu.be/jiYElBgjx_A

About Endexx Corporation and CBD Unlimited

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance, and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

