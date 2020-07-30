Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nicholas Financial Reports 1st Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

  • Income year-over-year before income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by 133.2% compared to prior year first quarter
  • Pre-tax yield for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased to 3.5% compared to 1.4% during the prior year first quarter.
  • Originations year-over-year on new Contracts purchased for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 11.9% compared to prior year first quarter
  • Originations year-over-year on Direct Loans for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by 18.0% compared to prior year first quarter
  • Accounts 60+ days delinquent decreased to 2.5%, excluding Chapter 13 bankruptcy accounts, compared to 3.0% as of the prior year first quarter
  • Net Portfolio Yield for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased to 17.2% compared to 16.6% during the prior year first quarter

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) announced net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $1.4 million compared to $0.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  Diluted net income per share was $0.18 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $0.07 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Revenue decreased 15.0% to $14.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $16.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Company reported income before income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $1.9 million compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  The Company recorded an income tax expense of approximately $0.4 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $0.2 million during the three months ended June 30, 2019.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company originated $19.2 million in finance receivables, collected $28.4 million in principal payments, reduced debt by $4.6 million and increased cash by $7.6 million.

“There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic had an impact on our operations overall and particularly on our new loan originations,” commented Nicholas’ president and CEO, Doug Marohn.  “However, times like these prove out our business concepts and validate our branch-based model nicely.  We finance primary transportation to and from work for the subprime borrower through the local independent dealer.  Our loans tend to be smaller than most of our competitors and therefore payments are lower and exposure on those accounts is shorter.  The vehicle is one that they need – not just want - and the payments are affordable even in times of economic crisis.  Our local presence allows us to maintain a better relationship with the customer, as well.” 

“Although the pandemic had an early negative impact on new loans and originations in April and May, we were able to outproduce both 2018’s and 2019’s loan volume for the month of June.  From a portfolio management perspective, we enjoyed decreases in 31+ delinquency, 61+ delinquency, repossessions and losses,” continued Marohn.  “Out of an abundance of caution we added over $3 million of provision expense to bolster our reserves in case the pandemic has a more negative impact on our receivables in the upcoming Quarters.  Even with the $3 million of provision expense, we were able to turn out the best earnings Quarter in recent history.”

The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Nicholas Financial, Inc. will be held at the Company’s corporate headquarters, located at 2454 McMullen Booth Road, Building C, Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. (Clearwater, Florida time).  Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Company has also elected to have concurrently a virtual shareholder meeting this year for the safety of its shareholders, partners, and board.  The URL Path for the virtual meeting is www.issuerdirect.com/virtualevent/nick.

Key Performance Indicators on Contracts Purchased  
(Purchases in thousands)  
    Number of             Average                              
Fiscal Year   Contracts     Principal Amount     Amount     Average       Average       Average  
 /Quarter   Purchased     Purchased#     Financed*^     APR*       Discount%*       Term*  
2021     1,686     $ 16,796     $ 9,962       23.5   %     8.0   %     46  
1     1,686       16,796       9,962       23.5   %     8.0   %     46  
2020     7,647     $ 76,696     $ 10,035       23.4   %     7.9   %     47  
4     1,991       19,658       9,873       23.5   %   7.9   %     46  
3     1,753       17,880       10,200       23.3   %   7.6   %     47  
2     2,011       20,104       9,997       23.5   %   7.9   %     46  
1     1,892       19,054       10,071       23.4   %   8.3   %     47  
2019     7,684     $ 77,499     $ 10,086       23.5   %     8.2   %     47  
4     2,151       21,233       9,871       23.5   %     8.0   %     46  
3     1,625       16,476       10,139       23.5   %     8.1   %     47  
2     1,761       17,845       10,133       23.5   %     8.4   %     47  
1     2,147       21,945       10,221       23.7   %     8.3   %     48  
2018     9,767     $ 109,575     $ 11,219       22.4   %     7.4   %     54  


Key Performance Indicators on Direct Loans Originated
(Originations in thousands) 		 
    Number of     Principal                            
Fiscal Year   Loans     Amount     Average Amount     Average       Average  
/Quarter   Originated     Originated     Financed*^     APR*       Term*  
2021     555     $ 2,427     $ 4,373       28.7   %     26  
1     555       2,427       4,373     28.7   %     26  
2020     3,142     $ 12,638     $ 4,017     28.2   %     25  
4     720       3,104       4,310     28.6   %     25  
3     1,137       4,490       3,949     28.4   %     24  
2     739       2,988       4,043     27.4   %     25  
1     546       2,056       3,765     28.2   %     24  
2019     1,918     $ 7,741     $ 4,036     26.4   %     25  
4     236       1,240       4,654     27.3   %     24  
3     738       2,999       4,063     25.9   %     25  
2     495       1,805       3,646     26.5   %     25  
1     449       1,697       3,779     25.7   %     28  
2018     2,036     $ 7,642     $ 3,754     25.2   %     29  

*Each average included in the tables is calculated as a simple average.
^Average amount financed is calculated as a single loan amount.
#Bulk portfolio purchase excluded for period-over-period comparability

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) is a specialized consumer finance company, operating branch locations in both Southeastern and Midwestern U.S. States.  The Company engages primarily in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts (“Contracts”) for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. Additionally, Nicholas Financial originates direct consumer loans (“Direct Loans”) and sells consumer-finance related products.  For an index of Nicholas Financial, Inc’s new releases or to obtain a specific release, please visit our website at www.nicholasfinancial.com.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, its ability to obtain the expected financial and tax benefits from the CARES Act, and its ability to obtain loan forgiveness under its PPP loan, that involve risks and uncertainties, including risk relating to competition and our ability to increase and maintain yield and profitability at desirable levels, as well as risks relating to  general economic conditions, including in connection with the current COVID-19 pandemic, access to bank financing, our ability to expand the geographical scope of, and otherwise continue growing, our Direct Loan operations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019.  When used in this document, the words “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “will”, “may”, “plan,” “believe”, “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Such statements are based on the beliefs of Company management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or expect. All forward-looking statements and cautionary statements included in this document are made as of the date hereof based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or cautionary statement.

Nicholas Financial, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited, Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

  Three months ended  
    June 30,  
    2020     2019  
Revenue:                
Interest and fee income on finance receivables   $ 14,151     $ 16,641  
Expenses:                
Operating expenses     7,343       8,971  
Provision for credit losses     3,300       4,385  
Interest expense     1,649       2,488  
Total expenses     12,292       15,844  
Income before income taxes     1,859       797  
Income tax expense     429       206  
Net income   $ 1,430     $ 591  
Earnings per share:                
Basic   $ 0.18     $ 0.07  
Diluted   $ 0.18     $ 0.07  

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, In Thousands)

    June 30,     March 31,  
    2020     2020  
Cash and restricted cash   $ 32,318     $ 24,684  
Finance receivables, net     189,328       199,781  
Repossessed assets     1,073       1,340  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,413       2,598  
Other assets     9,986       10,415  
Total assets   $ 235,118     $ 238,818  
Credit facility, net of debt issuance costs   $ 116,532     $ 124,255  
Note payable     3,244       -  
Operating lease liabilities     2,410       2,652  
Other liabilities     3,857       4,332  
Total liabilities     126,043       131,239  
Shareholders’ equity     109,075       107,579  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 235,118     $ 238,818  
Book value per share   $ 13.98     $ 13.78  


    Three months ended    
    June 30,    
    (In thousands)    
Portfolio Summary   2020     2019    
Average finance receivables (1)   $ 213,859     $ 235,172    
Average indebtedness (2)   $ 122,786     $ 149,043    
Interest and fee income on finance receivables   $ 14,151     $ 16,641    
Interest expense     1,649       2,488    
Net interest and fee income on finance receivables   $ 12,502     $ 14,153    
Portfolio yield (3)     26.47   %   28.30   %
Interest expense as a percentage of average finance receivables     3.08   %   4.23   %
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of average finance receivables     6.17   %   7.46   %
Net portfolio yield (3)     17.22   %   16.61   %
Operating expenses as a percentage of average finance receivables     13.73   %   15.26   %
Pre-tax yield as a percentage of average finance receivables (4)     3.49   %   1.35   %
Net charge-off percentage (5)     6.01   %   8.93   %
Finance receivables   $ 208,808     $ 235,931    
Allowance percentage (6)     5.39   %   6.83   %
Total reserves percentage (7)     9.56   %   11.42   %

Note: All three-month statement of income performance indicators expressed as percentages have been annualized.               

(1) Average finance receivables represent the average of finance receivables throughout the period.
(2) Average indebtedness represents the average outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.
(3) Portfolio yield represents interest and fee income on finance receivables as a percentage of average finance receivables. Net portfolio yield represents (a) interest and fee income on finance receivables minus (b) interest expense minus (c) the provision for credit losses, as a percentage of average finance receivables.
(4) Pre-tax yield represents net portfolio yield minus operating expenses, as a percentage of average finance receivables.
(5) Net charge-off percentage represents net charge-offs (charge-offs less recoveries) divided by average finance receivables, outstanding during the period.
(6) Allowance percentage represents the allowance for credit losses divided by finance receivables outstanding as of ending balance sheet date.
(7) Total reserves percentage represents the allowance for credit losses, purchase price discount, and unearned dealer discounts divided by finance receivables outstanding as of ending balance sheet date.

The following tables present certain information regarding the delinquency rates experienced by the Company with respect to automobile finance installment contracts (“Contracts”) and direct consumer loans (“Direct Loans”), excluding any Chapter 13 bankruptcy accounts:

(In thousands, except percentages)

Contracts   Balance                                            
    Outstanding     30 – 59 days     60 – 89 days     90 – 119 days     120+     Total    
June 30, 2020   $ 196,943     $ 9,584     $ 3,595     $ 1,334     $ 26     $ 14,539    
              4.87   %   1.83   %   0.68   %   0.01   %   7.39   %
June 30, 2019   $ 226,711     $ 13,566     $ 5,302     $ 1,627     $ 10     $ 20,505    
              5.98   %   2.34   %   0.72   %   0.00   %   9.04   %
             
Direct Loans   Balance                                            
    Outstanding     30 – 59 days     60 – 89 days     90 – 119 days     120+     Total    
June 30, 2020   $ 11,684     $ 244     $ 81     $ 79     $ 0     $ 404    
              2.09   %   0.69   %   0.68   %   0.00   %   3.46   %
June 30, 2019   $ 8,698     $ 228     $ 103     $ 46     $ 0     $ 377    
              2.62   %   1.18   %   0.53   %   0.00   %   4.33   %

The following table presents selected information on Contracts purchased and Direct Loans originated by the Company:    

    Contracts     Direct Loans    
    Three months ended     Three months ended    
    June 30,     June 30,    
    (Purchases in thousands)     (Originations in thousands)    
    2020     2019     2020     2019    
Purchases/Originations   $ 16,796     $ 19,054     $ 2,427       $ 2,056    
Average APR     23.5   %   23.4   % 28.7   %   28.2   %
Average discount     8.0   %   8.3   % N/A       N/A    
Average term (months)     46       47       26         24    
Average amount financed   $ 9,962     $ 10,071     $ 4,373       $ 3,765    
Number of contracts     1,686       1,892       555         546    
                                     

The following table presents selected information on the entire Contract and Direct Loan portfolios of the Company:

    Contracts     Direct Loans    
    As of     As of    
    June 30,     June 30,    
Portfolio   2020     2019     2020     2019    
Average APR     22.6   %   22.6   %   27.4   %     26.2   %
Average discount     7.62   %   7.65   % N/A       N/A    
Average term (months)     51     52     27       27    
Number of active contracts     25,931       28,631       3,412         2,763    


Contact: Irina Nashtatik    NASDAQ: NICK
  CFO   Web site: www.nicholasfinancial.com 
  Ph #  (727)-726-0763    

