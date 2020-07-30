Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Zanzibar Announces Appointment of New Director

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zanzibar Gold Inc. (the “Company”) (ZBR – CSE; ZNZBF – OTC Pinks) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tyrone McClay as a director of the Company.

Mr. Tyrone McClay has worked as a management consultant with mining companies in South and North America. Tyrone has a number of years of corporate finance, investment banking and capital markets experience focused on the mining industry. He has worked on numerous public and private equity offerings, valuations, fairness opinions and M&A transactions. He has served on the board of Cicada Ventures, Stealth Resources and Mosquito Creek Mines. He will be focused on the management of the Company through all phases to ensure successful exploration programs.

“We are excited to have Mr. McClay and his wealth of experience on board with the Company,” Mr. Farrage stated. “I look forward to seeing the Company continue to evolve and grow with our new appointment.”

On behalf of the Board

Abby Farrage, President
1 (236) 818-2886
phoenicianabi@gmail.com

