Open Lending to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LRPO) (“Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 40th Annual Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13, 2020. The presentation will begin at 2:30pm ET. The presentation can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section.



Open Lending will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings throughout the day. Analysts and portfolio managers that wish to attend the conference or would like to request a meeting should contact Canaccord Genuity.

About Open Lending

Open Lending, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.OpenLending.com .

Contact: