DNR fisheries to discuss Island Reservoir and Whiteface Reservoir fish management

Anglers and others interested in fisheries management activities in Island and Whiteface reservoirs are invited to a public open house hosted by Department of Natural Resources Duluth area fisheries staff. The open house will be held Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Rice Lake Town Hall, 4107 West Beyer Road, Duluth.

Information on Whiteface Reservoir will be presented from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Information on Island Reservoir will be presented from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Fisheries staff will present research and angler survey results for each lake, and there will be time for questions and discussion. Attendees will also be asked to provide input on angler preferences for future walleye management.

"We appreciate the opportunity to talk directly with anglers and to hear about their experiences on the reservoirs," said Deserae Hendrickson, DNR Duluth area fisheries manager. "Public informational meetings like this allow anglers to see the survey and creel information first-hand, and give us input that may not be represented in our surveys."

The meeting is not a regulation review meeting and no special fishing regulation changes are currently being proposed. Those interested are invited to attend the meeting, review current biological data, and provide input regarding Island Reservoir and Whiteface Reservoir fisheries management.

Questions regarding the September meetings can be directed to the Duluth area fisheries office at 218-302-3264 or email [email protected].