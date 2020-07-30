DNR invites public input on proposed forest trails in Rum River State Forest and nearby scattered forest lands

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites the public to attend a meeting on Oct. 21 to review proposed changes to recreational trail systems in the Rum River State Forest and nearby state forest lands. The affected lands are in Mille Lacs and Morrison counties. The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Onamia Lions Community Center, 806 W. Kathio St., Onamia.

Proposed changes include adding 5.9 miles of off-highway motorcycle, 5.1 miles of all-terrain vehicle (class one)/off-highway motorcycle and 1.1 miles of off-road vehicle. The draft proposals reflect feedback gathered during an open house in March 2018.

The forest is classified as "limited" with respect to motor vehicle use, which means that OHVs may only use forest roads and trails that are posted open. The DNR does not propose changing the "limited" classification.

The DNR invites people to attend the meeting to review maps of existing and proposed trails, discuss the DNR proposals, submit comments and suggest modifications to the proposed changes. The DNR will also accept written comments through 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Comments received at the meeting and during the public comment period will be used to develop a final recommendation that will be submitted to the DNR Commissioner for approval. Changes to state forest trail designations must be made by Commissioner's order and published in the State Register.

Written comments may be submitted by fax to: 651-297-1157, by email to [email protected], or by mail to: Joe Unger, DNR Parks and Trails, 500 Lafayette Rd, St. Paul, MN 55155-4039.

For more information, call:

The DNR Division of Parks and Trails central office in St. Paul, 651-259-5279.

The DNR Division of Parks and Trails area office in Sauk Rapids, 320-223-7861.

Information is also available online at mndnr.gov