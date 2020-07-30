Financial assistance available for northern Minnesota woodland owners

For people who own woods in northern Minnesota, the Department of Natural Resources has cost-share funds available to help improve their woodlands.

"We’re always happy to talk with folks about cost-share for woodland planning," said Kent Wolf, cooperative forest management forester. "We want woodland owners to take advantage of this program to keep their woods healthy and productive."

Cost-share funds can be used to:

Prepare sites for planting.

Plant seedlings.

Protect newly planted trees by removing competing vegetation, applying bud caps, adding tree tubes, or constructing a fence.

Thin trees to promote forest health and vigor.

Woodland owners with 20 or more acres can also receive an additional $300 to create a new woodland stewardship plan or update an existing plan. To create a plan, a professional forester will walk the woodland with the property owner and will determine how to improve its health.

The forester then works to develop goals for the woodland and outlines recommendations to accomplish them. Having a current woodland stewardship plan allows people to participate in tax incentive programs.

For more information about the cost-share program or to discuss possible projects, call Kent Wolf at 218-846-8281 or email [email protected]. Complete information about the program can be found on the DNR’s Cost-share for Woodland Owners webpage.