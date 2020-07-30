Tickets available for Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener banquet

9th annual event to take place at Austin Holiday Inn

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz invites all Minnesotans to join him on Friday, Oct. 11 for the 9th Annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener Community Banquet in Austin.

Celebrating the pheasant opener is a long-standing Minnesota tradition, and one that Walz is proudly carrying on in his first pheasant opener as governor.

"I’m excited and proud to open the pheasant season in Austin," Walz said. "I’m grateful for the hard work and hospitality shown by our hosts in Austin, and I invite everyone to join us for this special Minnesota fall tradition."

Tickets to the banquet are $35 each and can be purchased at Discover Austin, or by calling 507-437-4563. The banquet will feature a social hour, dinner, and program which will include Walz, Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Explore Minnesota Director John Edman, and local presenters. Tickets are available until sold out.

The banquet is part of a weekend of festivities in Austin that will showcase the many hunting, recreational, and travel opportunities the area has to offer visitors. Austin has a population of 24,563 and is located at the junction of Interstate 90 and U.S. Highway 218 just north of the Minnesota-Iowa state line in Mower County. Explore Minnesota and the DNR are assisting Discover Austin in planning the event.

WHAT: Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener Community Banquet WHERE: Austin Holiday Inn, 1701 4th St. NW, Austin, MN 55912 WHEN: Friday, Oct. 11, — 5 p.m. social hour; 6 p.m. community banquet TICKETS: $35 per person

In person: Discover Austin (301 North Main St., Suite 101, Austin, MN 55912) By phone: 507-437-4563

More information and updates on the Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener can be found at exploreminnesota.com/mngpho.