Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,201 in the last 365 days.

Minnesota state forest drives offer 'travel-worthy' fall color

A scenic drive through Minnesota’s state forests is a great way to view beautiful fall color. 

Grand Portage State Forest

Depending on the forest drive, visitors might see a spectacular mix of dark evergreen amid vivid autumn hues of maples, oaks, and aspens, set against a backdrop of bluffs, lakes and winding rivers. Minnesota’s 59 state forests cover more than 4.2 million acres, from Kabetogama State Forest at the top of the state to Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood State Forest in the south. Each one is a unique experience.

"This fall's overall color display should be vivid and travel-worthy," said Val Cervenka, the forest health program consultant in the Department of Natural Resources Forestry Division. "Minnesota has had one of the wettest years on record since 1871, so our fall color should be impressive."

The DNR has highlighted five fantastic forest drives for this fall. Visit the state forest scenic drives website for route directions and more details.

Late September

  • Kabetogama State Forest in the northwest
  • White Earth State Forest in the northwest
  • Bowstring State Forest in north central

Early to mid-October

  • Rum River State Forest in central Minnesota
  • Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood State Forest in the south

Visit the state forests page for more information about visiting a state forest. Entrance into state forests is free. State forest campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $14 a night.

Visit the Minnesota state parks and trails Fall Color Finder to find areas in Minnesota with peak fall color. The Fall Color Finder is updated every Thursday through the end of October.

You just read:

Minnesota state forest drives offer 'travel-worthy' fall color

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.