History comes to life at Mille Lacs Kathio State Park

The Department of Natural Resources invites visitors to Mille Lacs Kathio State Park to join members of the Minnesota Archaeological Society on Sept. 28 for Archaeology Day.

Attendees will learn about the region’s 9,000 years of human history, and how this contributed to the designation of the park as a National Historic Landmark. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the park picnic area.

"Demonstrations, activities and displays will advance everyone’s knowledge of the park and Minnesota history, no matter what their age," said Kris Erickson, park manager. "The park’s beautiful fall colors will offer an added perk."

During the day, visitors can:

Watch how "flint knapping" transforms a piece of stone into a tool.

See the way prehistoric pottery was created.

Observe an excavation where artifacts were discovered.

Examine a spear, and watch a spear-throwing demonstration.

Learn to shoot an arrow with instructors from the Archery in the Park program.

Minnesota Archaeological Society publications as well as books and pamphlets from the Minnesota Historical Society, Maritime Heritage Minnesota, St. Cloud State University and other sources will be available. Archeology films will run continuously in the Interpretive Center.

The DNR is sponsoring the event, along with the Minnesota Archaeological Society and St. Cloud State University.

There is no charge for Archaeology Day activities. A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks. Vehicle permits may be purchased at the park office. The cost of a daily permit is $7. An annual permit, which allows entry into all state parks for one year from the date of purchase, is $35.

Mille Lacs Kathio State Park is located 8 miles north of Onamia, and 14 miles south of Garrison on U.S. Highway 169. For more information, call the park at 320-532-3523.