Whitefish sport netting to open on northern lakes

Recreational netting for whitefish and cisco, also referred to as tullibee, is open this fall on designated lakes.

Whitefish and cisco sport netting is open to Minnesota residents only. About 700 Minnesotans participate each year.

Whitefish netting schedules are based on expected water temperatures. As the water temperature cools, game fish head to deeper water while tullibee come to shallow water for fall spawning.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources allows netting when there is little chance that game fish populations would be negatively impacted by recreational netting in shallow water. Game fish incidentally taken in nets must be returned to the water immediately.

Complete regulations, including designated lakes, netting schedules and requirements related to use of gear and invasive species, are available on the DNR website.