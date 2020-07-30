Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,278 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,203 in the last 365 days.

Whitefish sport netting to open on northern lakes

Recreational netting for whitefish and cisco, also referred to as tullibee, is open this fall on designated lakes. 

Whitefish and cisco sport netting is open to Minnesota residents only. About 700 Minnesotans participate each year.

Whitefish netting schedules are based on expected water temperatures. As the water temperature cools, game fish head to deeper water while tullibee come to shallow water for fall spawning.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources allows netting when there is little chance that game fish populations would be negatively impacted by recreational netting in shallow water. Game fish incidentally taken in nets must be returned to the water immediately.

Complete regulations, including designated lakes, netting schedules and requirements related to use of gear and invasive species, are available on the DNR website.

You just read:

Whitefish sport netting to open on northern lakes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.