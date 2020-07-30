DNR seeking applications to serve on Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking applications from Minnesota residents interested in serving on the statewide Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee.

The committee was established in January 2013 to help guide the DNR’s AIS prevention and management activities. Members provide advice and diverse perspectives to the DNR Invasive Species Program. Responsibilities include reviewing reports, preparing comments and participating in eight meetings a year in a central Minnesota location. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.

Aquatic invasive species are one of the state’s most pressing natural resource issues. Preventing the spread of zebra mussels, Eurasian watermilfoil, invasive carp, starry stonewort and other invasive plants and animals is of critical environmental, recreational and economic importance.

The DNR seeks to continue building strong relationships with partners involved in AIS prevention, and the advisory committee is important in this effort. The insights and perspectives of individuals, citizen organizations and local governments have been very helpful in guiding the DNR’s AIS activities.

The DNR AIS Advisory Committee comprises 15 members appointed by the commissioner for terms of up to four years. Questions in the brief application reflect the DNR’s desire to have a diverse and well-rounded advisory committee. Members have a range of personal and professional experience with AIS issues, including prevention, decontamination, public awareness and control activities. Similarly, the DNR seeks representation from different parts of the state, as well as a diversity of ages, genders, ethnicities, abilities, orientations, recreational interests and education. The committee also reflects the range of private, nonprofit and public sector organizations that are actively engaged in AIS issues.

Appointees may request mileage reimbursement, but they are not paid or eligible for per diem. They must abide by requirements pertaining to potential conflicts of interest. Advisory committee work can be a significant time commitment. Applicants should be prepared to make a four-year commitment.

HOW TO APPLY

Applications will be accepted online. Advisory committee data are classified as private under Minnesota Statutes, section 13.601, subd.3, except for what is specifically listed in statute as public.

For more information, contact Heidi Wolf, 651-259-5152, [email protected].