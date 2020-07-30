Lake Carlos State Park to offer snowshoe-lacing workshop Nov. 23-24

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering a two-day snowshoe-lacing workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 23-Nov. 24 at the Lake Carlos State Park Visitor Center in Douglas County. During the workshop, an instructor will demonstrate how laces are strung on pre-built Ojibwe-style wood snowshoe frames, followed by a lesson on how to use the finished product.

"For a few hours of your time, you can make and take home your very own pair of traditional Ojibwe-style snowshoes," said Ryan Sansness, assistant park manager at Lake Carlos State Park. "The snowshoes will not only give you the ability to explore Minnesota's winter wilderness, but will give you the added satisfaction of knowing you made them yourself."

The $75 registration fee includes the snowshoe kit, materials and instruction, along with coffee, tea, water and snacks. Rubber bindings are available to purchase at the park for $5. The class size is limited to 22 people per workshop with a minimum of eight. Lunch will not be provided either day, so bring a sack lunch.

The registration deadline is 4 p.m. on Nov. 2. To register, or for more information, call the park office at 320-852-7200. A vehicle permit is required to enter the park and is available at the park office for $7/day or $35/annual.