Special deer hunt permits available for Cascade River, Judge C. R. Magney state parks

Cascade River and Judge C R. Magney state parks will hold special firearms deer hunts again this fall during regular firearms season Nov. 9-24. Hunters who did not apply for the special hunt in advance but are interested in participating can obtain excess permits over the counter at the park office.

A state park deer hunt permit is required in addition to a regular license to hunt within park boundaries. Hunters must declare in advance which park they intend to hunt.

Deer hunters with a special deer hunt permit for Cascade River or Judge C.R. Magney State Park will be able to harvest one deer of either sex within their selected park with their regular license. Additionally, hunters may purchase a bonus tag to harvest an antlerless deer within the park and still use their regular license to hunt another area outside the special park hunt area as long as they follow all applicable rules for that area. Statewide bag limits still apply, so a hunter may tag one legal buck per year.

“The special hunt permit is not a license or tag. It simply allows for an efficient way to monitor the number of hunters and the harvest within the park’s boundaries,” said park manager Peter Mott. “Excess permits are now available at the park office on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Deer taken within a park’s special hunt area must be registered to the special hunt number for the park; deer permit area 900 for Cascade River State Park, or deer permit area 911 for Judge C. R. Magney State Park. It is unlawful to register a deer taken outside the park boundary under the special hunt number.

Portable deer stands are allowed for this special state park hunt, but must be removed within a day after the hunt. Permanent deer stands, screw-in steps or other devices that damage trees are not permitted.

The goal of state park hunts is to ensure healthy natural communities. High concentrations of deer in one area can negatively impact the native plants and other animals. Numerous hunts are scheduled to take place at Minnesota state parks this fall, see page 87 of the 2019 Minnesota Hunting and & Trapping Regulations guide for a complete listing.