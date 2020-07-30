First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- MATTOON, Ill., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter and year-to-date period ended June 30, 2020.



Highlights

Net income of $10.1 million, or $0.60 diluted EPS

Organic loan growth up 8.5% year-over-year, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) and loans acquired April 21 st (the Acquired Loans”)

(the Acquired Loans”) Strong start with the Acquired Loans and lenders in the St. Louis metro market

Continued supporting our communities with $260 million in total loans under the PPP

“I am proud of the strength and perseverance of the First Mid team as we have played and continue to play a key role in the support and success of the customers and communities we serve,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our SBA expertise, along with our commitment to our communities, has allowed us to gain a significant number of new customers through the Paycheck Protection Program that will provide long-term value.”

“We delivered another solid quarter of financial results despite a reserve build for the uncertain macro-economic conditions. The team of commercial lenders and loan relationships we acquired in the second quarter have integrated successfully and are off to a great start. As our markets have either partially or fully reopened, our commercial customers who were most impacted by the shelter-in-place orders are seeing positive trends in their businesses. While it is early in the process, approximately 80% of borrowers who have ended their initial 90-day deferral program have not needed extensions,” Dively added.

“Finally, as you can see from our historical and consistent performance through various cycles, we have a very experienced underwriting team with a laser focus on asset quality. While this may be a headwind to growth during booming economic times, this culture and philosophy outperforms in periods such as the current cycle. When you combine our credit quality with our strong balance sheet and capital, we are uniquely positioned to not only manage the uncertainties that lie ahead, but also to take advantage of all opportunities to enhance shareholder value,” Dively concluded.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 increased by $1.7 million, or 5.7% compared to the first quarter of 2020. Interest income increased by $0.8 million and interest expense decreased $0.9 million. The increase in interest income was primarily driven by the growth in balances from the Acquired Loans and PPP loans, partially offset by less securities income, lower loan yields and less accretion income. Total accretion income was $0.5 million, which was a decline of $0.3 million from the previous quarter. Interest expense declined due to the changes made to rates following the Federal Reserve cutting rates in March, including maturing CD’s and Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2019, net interest income increased $0.3 million, or 0.9%. The increase was primarily attributable to a $2.3 million decline in interest expense, partially offset by lower interest income with accretion income down $2.1 million from the same quarter last year.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.25% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.51% in the prior quarter. The PPP loans carry a 1% interest rate and were dilutive to the margin by approximately 16 basis points in the quarter. In addition, total accretion of $0.5 million for the second quarter was down from $0.8 million in the prior quarter. Excluding the PPP and accretion income, net interest margin declined by 5 basis points in the quarter with lower yields on earning assets partially offset by lower funding costs.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased 39 basis points. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the impact of the PPP loans and a $2.1 million decline in accretion income. Excluding PPP loans and accretion income, net interest margin increased one basis point in the current period compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $3.21 billion, representing an increase of $461.0 million compared to the prior quarter. The second quarter ending balance included approximately $259.6 million in PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans and the $183.0 million in Acquired Loans, balances increased organically by approximately $18.4 million. On a year-over-year basis, loans increased $658.7 million, or 25.9%. Excluding PPP and Acquired Loans, balances increased $216.1 million, or 8.5%.

The Company has a diversified loan portfolio. The Company decided to continue to provide additional disclosures on industry segments with escalated monitoring and stress testing from the COVID-19 shelter in place. At quarter end, the more vulnerable sectors due to COVID-19, excluding PPP loans, were: 1) Retail Shopping/Strip centers, which represented 4.2% of outstanding loans, 2) Hotels, which represented 4.1% of outstanding loans, and 3) Restaurants, which represented 3.0% of outstanding loans. Most of the largest borrowers in the hotel and restaurant sector own and operate multiple businesses across various industries providing a diverse cash flow stream to support their loans and have provided personal guarantees.

The Company began offering a 90-day principal and interest deferral program primarily for the hotel and restaurant sector in late March. Subsequently, the Company offered a principal deferral program to select borrowers upon request primarily in the commercial real estate market. In addition, the Company offered a residential mortgage and consumer principal and interest deferral program. As of July 17th, 2020, approximately 80%, or $141.3 million, of the $177.5 million in deferred loans that reached the end of the original deferral period were not extended to a new deferral period. After reaching a peak of approximately $424.0 million in deferrals, the Company had total outstanding deferrals of $282.6 million, or 8.8% of total outstanding loans on July 17th, 2020.

The Company will continue to monitor and grant additional deferrals based upon the facts and circumstances of each borrower’s financial position. These loan deferrals and modifications have been executed consistent with the CARES Act and are not included in our non-performing loans.

Asset Quality

The Company’s asset quality measures continue to reflect a strong credit culture. The allowance for loan losses, excluding $259.6 million of PPP loans, was 1.30% of total loans. Also, the remaining fair value mark on certain acquired loans represents seven basis points in addition to the current allowance. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.72%, and the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 166.2%. Non-performing loans declined $1.4 million to $23.1 million at quarter end. Non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.57%. Net charge-offs were $0.6 million during the second quarter compared to $1.2 million in the prior quarter.

Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $6.1 million in the second quarter reflecting $5.5 million of a reserve build above the $0.6 million in net charge-offs. This reserve build was recorded under Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 known as the current expected credit loss model. The Company’s required allowance for credit loss was calculated using a combination of, among other things, historical loss experience and the uncertainty of future macro-economic conditions.

Deposits

Total deposits ended the quarter at $3.39 billion, which represented an increase of $477.2 million from the prior quarter. The increase includes approximately $160.0 million of funding under the depository agreement setup for the acquired loans. The Company’s average rate on cost of funds was 0.43% for the quarter compared to 0.60% in the first quarter and 0.76% in the second quarter of 2019. Total interest-bearing deposit costs declined by 17 basis points in the first quarter 2020 and declined by 32 basis points year-over-year.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $13.9 million compared to $16.5 million in the first quarter and $13.6 million in the second quarter of last year. The decrease compared to first quarter was primarily driven by the timing of insurance revenues, which are seasonally higher in the first quarter. Excluding insurance revenues, noninterest income was essentially flat in the second quarter 2020. In addition, the current period included a negative $0.2 million mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased $0.3 million, or 2.2% with increases in insurance, wealth management, and mortgage banking more than offsetting declines in services charges and late fees recorded in other income. The Company’s fee businesses continue to provide significant diversification and are a valuable and consistent income generator. Our First Mid Wealth Management division ended the quarter with $4.1 billion in assets under management.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense for the second quarter totaled $26.1 million compared to $27.7 million in the first quarter and $30.2 million in the second quarter last year. The current quarter was lower than the first quarter primarily due to the seasonality of our business lines as well as the deferral of loan origination costs related to the PPP loans.

The second quarter of 2019 included $2.4 million of costs related to the Soy Capital acquisition and integration versus $0.1 million of acquisition costs in the current period. The remaining year-over-year decline was primarily driven by lower occupancy and equipment costs, less OREO expense, and lower amortization of intangibles.

The Company will be closing two branches in the third quarter of 2020 as part of its ongoing initiative to optimize its branch network and manage its cost structure. The continued increase in the use of the Company’s advanced digital platform and the location of other nearby First Mid locations is expected to minimize any disruption to the customer.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, on a tax equivalent basis, for the second quarter 2020 improved to 54.3% compared to 57.1% in the prior quarter and 62.3% for the same period last year.

Regulatory Capital Levels

The Company’s capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.19% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.07% Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.46% Leverage ratio 10.43%

Capital levels declined in the period compared to the prior quarter as the Company paid its semi-annual dividend of $0.40 per share in June and the balance sheet increased from both organic growth and Acquired Loans.



About Us: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. and First Mid Wealth Management Co. Our mission is to fulfill the financial needs of our communities with exceptional personal service, professionalism and integrity, and deliver meaningful value and results for our customers and shareholders.

First Mid is a $4.5 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois and eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve our customers well over the last 155 years.

More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “FMBH”.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” “Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” and “Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses, planned schedules and impacts from COVID-19. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid, are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative/regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the direct and indirect impact of such pandemic, including responses to the pandemic by the government, businesses and consumers, on First Mid’s operations and personnel, commercial activity and demand across First Mid’s business and customers’ businesses; the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect First Mid’s liquidity and capital positions, impair the ability of First Mid’s borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values, and further increase the allowance for credit losses; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on First Mid’s financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including the cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, unaudited) As of June 30, December 31, June 30, 2020 2019 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,487 $ 85,080 $ 168,416 Investment securities 727,154 760,215 833,763 Loans (including loans held for sale) 3,205,262 2,695,347 2,546,543 Less allowance for loan losses (38,381 ) (26,911 ) (26,359 ) Net loans 3,166,881 2,668,436 2,520,184 Premises and equipment, net 58,905 59,491 59,898 Goodwill and intangibles, net 130,656 133,257 135,762 Bank owned life insurance 68,084 67,225 66,347 Other assets 68,144 65,722 58,471 Total assets $ 4,458,311 $ 3,839,426 $ 3,842,841 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 817,623 $ 633,331 $ 603,823 Interest bearing 2,568,204 2,284,035 2,408,667 Total deposits 3,385,827 2,917,366 3,012,490 Repurchase agreement with customers 350,288 208,109 152,264 Other borrowings 103,939 118,895 95,826 Junior subordinated debentures 18,942 18,858 29,084 Other liabilities 50,042 49,589 44,219 Total liabilities 3,909,038 3,312,817 3,333,883 Total stockholders' equity 549,273 526,609 508,958 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,458,311 $ 3,839,426 $ 3,842,841





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 31,382 $ 31,539 $ 61,409 $ 63,643 Interest on investment securities 4,077 5,436 8,666 10,645 Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 76 596 201 1,334 Total interest income 35,535 37,571 70,276 75,622 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 3,105 4,940 6,966 9,318 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 158 215 352 475 Interest on other borrowings 516 697 1,111 1,420 Interest on subordinated debt 174 406 392 844 Total interest expense 3,953 6,258 8,821 12,057 Net interest income 31,582 31,313 61,455 63,565 Provision for loan losses 6,136 91 11,617 1,038 Net interest income after provision for loan 25,446 31,222 49,838 62,527 Non-interest income: Wealth management revenues 3,827 3,587 7,453 7,232 Insurance commissions 4,088 3,760 10,709 9,315 Service charges 1,111 1,959 2,889 3,761 Securities gains, net 287 218 818 272 Mortgage banking revenues 1,236 346 1,544 585 ATM/debit card revenue 2,239 2,202 4,226 4,218 Other 1,097 1,516 2,756 2,844 Total non-interest income 13,885 13,588 30,395 28,227 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 15,455 15,565 31,955 32,139 Net occupancy and equipment expense 4,141 4,543 8,383 8,998 Net other real estate owned (income) expense (2 ) 188 (48 ) 241 FDIC insurance 289 197 382 476 Amortization of intangible assets 1,290 1,823 2,585 3,179 Stationary and supplies 275 264 543 551 Legal and professional expense 1,489 1,304 2,887 2,498 Marketing and donations 314 481 795 935 Other 2,847 5,822 6,347 9,480 Total non-interest expense 26,098 30,187 53,829 58,497 Income before income taxes 13,233 14,623 26,404 32,257 Income taxes 3,096 3,642 6,268 7,960 Net income $ 10,137 $ 10,981 $ 20,136 $ 24,297 Per Share Information Basic earnings per common share $ 0.61 $ 0.66 $ 1.21 $ 1.46 Diluted earnings per common share 0.60 0.66 1.20 1.45 Weighted average shares outstanding 16,709,886 16,683,194 16,701,536 16,674,646 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 16,756,794 16,717,974 16,748,444 16,709,426





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31,

September 30,

June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 31,382 $ 30,027 $ 31,206 $ 31,976 $ 31,539 Interest on investment securities 4,077 4,589 5,101 5,297 5,436 Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 125 214 305 596 Total interest income 35,535 34,741 36,521 37,578 37,571 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 3,105 3,861 4,447 5,174 4,940 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 194 240 196 215 Interest on other borrowings 516 595 610 691 697 Interest on subordinated debt 174 218 240 392 406 Total interest expense 3,953 4,868 5,537 6,453 6,258 Net interest income 31,582 29,873 30,984 31,125 31,313 Provision for loan losses 6,136 5,481 2,737 2,658 91 Net interest income after provision for loan 24,392 28,247 28,467 31,222 Non-interest income: Wealth management revenues 3,827 3,626 5,027 3,311 3,587 Insurance commissions 4,088 6,621 3,361 3,353 3,760 Service charges 1,111 1,778 1,985 2,091 1,959 Securities gains, net 287 531 479 51 218 Mortgage banking revenues 1,236 308 579 582 346 ATM/debit card revenue 2,239 1,987 2,100 2,173 2,202 Other 1,097 1,659 1,342 1,356 1,516 Total non-interest income 13,885 16,510 14,873 12,917 13,588 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 15,455 16,500 15,942 14,497 15,565 Net occupancy and equipment expense 4,141 4,242 4,305 4,377 4,543 Net other real estate owned (income) expense (46 ) 30 172 188 FDIC insurance 289 93 (170 ) (87 ) 197 Amortization of intangible assets 1,290 1,295 1,296 1,373 1,823 Stationary and supplies 275 268 269 284 264 Legal and professional expense 1,489 1,398 1,451 1,215 1,304 Marketing and donations 314 481 573 523 481 Other 2,847 3,500 3,905 3,540 5,822 Total non-interest expense 26,098 27,731 27,601 25,894 30,187 Income before income taxes 13,233 13,171 15,519 15,490 14,623 Income taxes 3,096 3,172 3,543 3,820 3,642 Net income $ 10,137 $ 9,999 $ 11,976 $ 11,670 $ 10,981





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Loan Portfolio Construction and land development $ 180,934 $ 123,326 $ 94,142 $ 68,821 $ 57,069 Farm real estate loans 251,382 242,891 240,241 229,715 229,924 1-4 Family residential properties 342,036 325,128 336,427 347,370 355,143 Multifamily residential properties 141,015 139,734 153,948 154,859 167,709 Commercial real estate 1,123,540 1,002,868 995,702 954,992 888,711 Loans secured by real estate 2,038,907 1,833,947 1,820,460 1,755,757 1,698,556 Agricultural operating loans 149,043 139,136 136,124 121,650 118,216 Commercial and industrial loans 811,169 565,789 528,973 543,937 530,405 Consumer loans 82,084 82,104 83,183 83,171 84,907 All other loans 124,059 123,322 126,607 119,043 114,459 Total loans 3,205,262 2,744,298 2,695,347 2,623,558 2,546,543 Deposit Portfolio Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 817,623 $ 642,384 $ 633,331 $ 596,518 $ 603,823 Interest bearing demand deposits 938,710 827,387 850,956 899,763 844,931 Savings deposits 474,545 441,998 428,778 431,497 438,769 Money Market 625,361 441,381 419,801 435,517 473,160 Time deposits 529,588 555,477 584,500 625,630 651,807 Total deposits 3,385,827 2,908,627 2,917,366 2,988,925 3,012,490 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 23,096 $ 24,463 $ 27,818 $ 24,203 $ 25,773 Non-performing assets 25,397 27,306 31,538 28,645 29,380 Net charge-offs 631 1,188 2,567 2,276 436 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 166.18 % 134.39 % 96.74 % 110.49 % 102.27 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding 1.30%1 1.20 % 1.00 % 1.02 % 1.04 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.72 % 0.89 % 1.03 % 0.92 % 1.01 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.57 % 0.71 % 0.82 % 0.75 % 0.77 % Common Share Data Common shares outstanding 16,728,190 16,702,484 16,673,480 16,663,095 16,694,316 Book value per common share $ 32.84 $ 31.91 $ 31.58 $ 31.32 $ 30.49 Tangible book value per common share 25.02 24.00 23.59 23.25 22.35 Market price of stock 26.23 23.74 35.25 34.62 34.92 Key Performance Ratios and Metrics End of period earning assets $ 4,093,511 $ 3,492,271 $ 3,464,144 $ 3,444,775 $ 3,447,695 Average earning assets 3,942,832 3,451,123 3,464,200 3,444,088 3,470,776 Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 3.68 % 4.11 % 4.24 % 4.39 % 4.40 % Average rate on cost of funds 0.43 % 0.60 % 0.67 % 0.79 % 0.76 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.25 % 3.51 % 3.57 % 3.60 % 3.64 % Return on average assets 0.94 % 1.05 % 1.25 % 1.22 % 1.15 % Return on average common equity 7.47 % 7.48 % 9.17 % 9.04 % 8.80 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 2 54.27 % 57.14 % 57.23 % 54.69 % 62.31 % Full-time equivalent employees 828 835 827 830 826 1 Excludes Payment Protection Program loans. 2 Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of fully tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income. Non-interest expense adjustments exclude foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles. Net-interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments and non-interest income excludes gains and losses on the sale of investment securities.





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.

Net Interest Margin

(In thousands, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 2020 QTD Average Average Balance Interest Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Interest bearing deposits $ 152,090 $ 55 0.15 % Federal funds sold 1,069 - 0.00 % Certificates of deposits investments 4,154 21 2.03 % Investment Securities: Taxable (total less municipals) 507,466 2,751 2.17 % Tax-exempt (Municipals) 182,585 1,678 3.68 % Loans (net of unearned income) 3,095,468 31,566 4.10 % Total interest earning assets 3,942,832 36,071 3.68 % NONEARNING ASSETS Cash and due from banks 80,492 Premises and equipment 59,155 Other nonearning assets 254,386 Allowance for loan losses (36,215 ) Total assets $ 4,300,650 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits $ 1,464,173 $ 697 0.19 % Savings deposits 465,281 98 0.08 % Time deposits 541,413 2,310 1.72 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,470,867 3,105 0.51 % Repurchase agreements 301,810 158 0.21 % FHLB advances 114,368 505 1.78 % Federal funds purchased 0 0 0.00 % Subordinated debt 18,915 174 3.70 % Other borrowings 1,868 11 2.37 % Total borrowings 436,961 848 0.78 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,907,828 3,953 0.55 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits 799,332 Average cost of funds 0.43 % Other liabilities 50,804 Stockholders' equity 542,686 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 4,300,650 Net Interest Earnings / Spread $ 32,118 3.13 % Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds 0.12 % Tax effected yield on interest earning assets 3.25 %



