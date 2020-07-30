Kratos Releases Latest RF Channel Simulator with Widest Bandwidth and Most Realistic Testing for Today’s Highly Dynamic and Data Intensive Communication Systems

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today the release of the latest RF Channel Simulator with the widest bandwidth and most realistic testing to address the needs of today’s highly dynamic and data intensive communication systems.



As more and more data is being transmitted with High Throughput Satellites (HTS), Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations, aircraft, UAVs, missiles and a range of other applications, it is more critical than ever to realistically test the devices used in these systems, especially the modems and general receiver/transmitter subsystems thoroughly to assure communication systems will operate as planned.

Kratos’ wideband Channel Simulator is a hardware-in-the-loop instrument that can be inserted between modems, receivers and transmitters, or other communications devices to replicate the most challenging RF conditions without ever leaving the lab. RF engineers are able to test and simulate a wide variety of operational conditions, including multi-path, fading, phase noise, Doppler shifts, and other channel effects to facilitate ground based testing before any live operational missions occur. This in turn reduces costs and program risk by assuring reliable communications.

“We are delivering innovative technology systems for NGSO constellations, so testing and simulation is critical to our success,” explains Dubi Lever, CTO, R&D Division at Gilat Satellite Networks. “We have a long history of using Kratos’ Channel Simulator and the new wideband platform is working flawlessly in our lab to validate the performance of our systems for NGSO constellations prior to the deployment to customers. With a very short setup time, our engineers are able to emulate the behavior of NGSO satellites in the most challenging RF conditions on the ground and in the air.”

“Leveraging the intellectual property used in Kratos’ narrowband Channel Simulator that has been implemented successfully in hundreds of deployments, the wideband model offers enhanced capabilities to emulate virtually any of today’s wideband RF and highly dynamic scenarios,” said Dave Wilkinson, Product Manager for Kratos. “RF engineers can virtually test scenarios in the lab before live operations with advanced capabilities including 600 MHz of Instantaneous Bandwidth, the ability to simulate combined signal distortions simultaneously and to replicate the real world physics of fast changing scenarios with industry leading fidelity. Wilkinson added, "We would like to thank Gilat, our valued partner and early adopter of the wideband simulator for providing invaluable feedback."

Kratos’ wideband Channel Simulator is available in a range of instantaneous bandwidth options from 600MHz, 300MHz to 125MHz to meet the varying needs of customer applications. For more information about the latest release of Kratos’ wideband Channel Simulator, please visit: https://www.kratosdefense.com/products/space/signals/test-and-simulation/rf-channel- simulator or request a demo to experience the new capabilities: http://www.kratoscomms.com/kratos/contact-us .

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com .

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high-value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud-based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high-performance on-the-move antennas, and high efficiency, high-power Solid-State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).



Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications, including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense, and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2019, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

