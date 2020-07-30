Make Safety Part of Your Weekend Plans – Arrange a Sober Ride

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upcoming weekend – a holiday long weekend in many parts of the country -- will see lots of Canadians out on the roads, the waterways and the trails. MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are asking everyone to keep themselves and others safe by never operating a vehicle or vessel while impaired.



“Even in this year of COVID-19, weekends are busy times on the roads, the lakes and the trails,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “As Canadians are planning their weekend excursions, we urge them to also plan ahead for sober transportation. No one’s weekend fun should turn tragic as a result of impaired driving.”



Impaired driving affects tens of thousands of Canadians every year. MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada team up to raise awareness about the risks of impaired driving and to promote safety. Canadians can help keep themselves and one another safe this weekend by:

Never driving a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never riding with a driver who is impaired;

Calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

“The impact of impaired driving is devastating, senseless and completely preventable,” said Allstate Insurance Company of Canada President and CEO Ryan Michel. “Everyone can contribute to keeping roads, lakes and trails safe. If you’re going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs this weekend, please don’t drive.”

Leave the driving to someone sober this weekend. Call an Uber or a cab, arrange a designated driver, take public transit or stay the night. Anyone looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber , MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to keep both customers and employees in "Good Hands®" and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for eight consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca .

