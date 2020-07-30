Angolan President pays tribute to Kundi Paihama

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 30 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, last Wednesday paid tribute to the Army general and politician Kundi Paihama, who died last Friday, due to an illness.,

After the singing of the national anthem, the Head of State, accompanied by First lady Ana Dias Lourenço, bowed before the coffin containing the remains of the former Defence minister, and then conveyed the feelings of grief to the family in mourning.

In the condolence book, President João Lourenço highlighted that Angola lost one of its best children, with the physical disappearance of a man who dedicated his entire life to the cause of Angola's freedom and social progress.

"General Kundi Paihama was faithful to the ideals and principles in which he believed and fought for, fearless in the face of dangers and challenges," wrote the Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

He also highlighted that the late general was “humble, popular and speaker of several national (local vernacular) languages” among the qualities that distinguished him.

The President regretted the fact that “a great tribute, in the dimension of the trajectory and the contribution (the general) made to the motherland could not be carried out”, due to the constraints imposed by the covid-19 pandemic.

The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, the Speaker of the National Assembly (parliament), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, members of the Political Bureau of the ruling MPLA party, MPs, government officials, diplomats and high-ranking military officers also paid tribute to Kundi Paihama.

Born in Quipungo, southern Huíla Province, Kundi Paihama was Minister of the Interior, State Security, Integration and State Control, National Defence and also Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, in addition to having been governor of the provinces of Luanda, Huíla, Benguela, Huambo and Cunene.

The remains of late general and politician are to be laid to rest on July 20th in his native land.