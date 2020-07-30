St. Johnsbury/ Arrest Warrant, Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A403806

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/29/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x3, Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: Jack Granger

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/29/20 at approximately 2020 hours Troopers were notified of two intoxicated individuals in the parking lot of Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury. Troopers responded to the area and met with a female. The female, identified as Shauna Herbert, admitted that Jack Granger (30) was with her prior to Troopers arriving. Granger has court order conditions not to be in contact with or the presence of the Herbert. Granger also has a 24 hour court ordered curfew.

Later in the evening, at approximately 1950 hours, Troopers located Granger in the parking lot of the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury. Granger was taken into custody for violating three of his court ordered conditions of release and also had an active arrest warrant.

Granger was lodged at NECC in St. Johnsbury for the arrest warrant, and cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 7/30/2020 at 1230 hours for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/30/2020 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC, St. Johnsbury

BAIL: Yes

MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE