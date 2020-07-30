St. Johnsbury/ Arrest Warrant, Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 20A403806
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/29/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x3, Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: Jack Granger
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/29/20 at approximately 2020 hours Troopers were notified of two intoxicated individuals in the parking lot of Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury. Troopers responded to the area and met with a female. The female, identified as Shauna Herbert, admitted that Jack Granger (30) was with her prior to Troopers arriving. Granger has court order conditions not to be in contact with or the presence of the Herbert. Granger also has a 24 hour court ordered curfew.
Later in the evening, at approximately 1950 hours, Troopers located Granger in the parking lot of the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury. Granger was taken into custody for violating three of his court ordered conditions of release and also had an active arrest warrant.
Granger was lodged at NECC in St. Johnsbury for the arrest warrant, and cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 7/30/2020 at 1230 hours for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/30/2020 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC, St. Johnsbury
BAIL: Yes
MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE