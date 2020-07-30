Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Theratechnologies to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Philippe Dubuc, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Theratechnologies, will present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET. 

Mr. Dubuc’s live and archived webcast can be accessed at http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord42/thtx/. The archived webcast will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event for 90 days.

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs by bringing to market specialized therapies for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

For media inquiries:
Denis Boucher
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
514-336-7800

For investor inquiries:
Leah Gibson
Senior Director, Investor Relations
617-356-1009

