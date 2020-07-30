Repligen Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Updates Full Year 2020 Financial Guidance

Reports record quarterly revenue of $87.5 million



Overall revenue grew 24% year-over-year, with organic growth of 19%

Raises revenue guidance to $332-$340 million for full year 2020, representing 18%-21% organic growth

Completes acquisition of silicone molding and tubing manufacturer Engineered Molding Technology

WALTHAM, Mass., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today reported financial results for its second quarter of 2020. Provided in this press release are financial highlights for the three- and six- month periods ended June 30, 2020, updates to our financial guidance for the fiscal year 2020 and access information for today's webcast and conference call.

Tony J. Hunt, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “I’m pleased to report that the company delivered outstanding financial performance during the second quarter as we continue to focus on keeping all our manufacturing sites fully operational and managing our supply chain and logistics while also prioritizing the health and safety of our employees. During the second quarter, we saw increased demand in all of our product franchises, highlighted by strong growth in Asia and a significant pick up in orders both in the quarter and into the second half of 2020 related to COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic programs. We finished the quarter by announcing our acquisition of Engineered Molding Technology, which closed in July, to enhance our single-use portfolio. We are confident about the full year outlook for the company and are updating guidance to reflect our expectations for margin expansion and revenue growth in the range of 23%-26%.”.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2020

Revenue increased by 24% year-over-year as reported and 19% organically, to $87.5 million

GAAP gross margin increased to 57.9%, and adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) was 58.2%

GAAP fully diluted EPS increased to $0.30 compared to $0.17 for the second quarter of 2019

Adjusted fully diluted EPS (non-GAAP) increased to $0.42 compared to $0.33 for the second quarter of 2019

Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2020

Revenue increased by 25% year-over-year as reported and 17% organically, to $163.6 million

GAAP gross margin increased to 57.9%, and adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) was 58.3%

GAAP fully diluted EPS increased to $0.48 compared to $0.34 for the first half of 2019

Adjusted fully diluted EPS (non-GAAP) increased to $0.74 compared to $0.59 for the first half of 2019

Financial Details for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2020



REVENUE



Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $87.5 million compared to $70.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, a year-over-year gain of 24% as reported and 25% at constant currency, with organic growth of 19%.

Total revenue for the first half of 2020 increased to $163.6 million compared to $131.3 million for the first half of 2019, a year-over-year gain of 25% as reported.

GROSS PROFIT and GROSS MARGIN

Gross profit (GAAP) for the second quarter of 2020 was $50.6 million, a year-over-year increase of $10.6 million and representing 57.9% gross margin.

Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2020 was $50.9 million, a year-over-year increase of $9.5 million and representing 58.2% gross margin.

Gross profit (GAAP) for the first half of 2020 was $94.7 million, a year-over-year increase of $20.9 million and representing 57.9% gross margin.

Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2020 was $95.4 million, a year-over-year increase of $20.1 million and representing 58.3% gross margin.

OPERATING INCOME

Operating income (GAAP) for the second quarter of 2020 was $19.5 million compared to $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2020 was $25.5 million, an increase of 27% compared to $20.1 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Operating income (GAAP) for the first half of 2020 was $31.4 million compared to $22.2 million for the first half of 2019. Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2020 was $43.9 million, an increase of 23% compared to $35.7 million for the first half of 2019.

NET INCOME

Net income (GAAP) for the second quarter of 2020 was $15.9 million, an increase of 96% compared to $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2020 was $22.5 million, an increase of 39% compared to $16.2 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Net income (GAAP) for the first half of 2020 was $25.7 million, an increase of 59% compared to $16.1 million for the first half of 2019. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2020 was $39.3 million, an increase of 38% compared to $28.4 million for the first half of 2019.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share (GAAP) for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $0.30 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.17 for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $0.42 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.33 for the 2019 period.

Earnings per share (GAAP) for the first half of 2020 increased to $0.48 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.34 for the first half of 2019. Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2020 increased to $0.74 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.59 for the first half of 2019.

EBITDA

EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $25.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $27.4 million, compared to $21.7 million for the second quarter of 2019.

EBITDA increased to $43.9 million for the first half of 2020, compared to $30.9 million for the first half of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2020 increased to $48.6 million, compared to $39.2 million for the first half of 2019.

CASH

Our cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2020 were $560.4 million, an increase of $32 million from $528.4 million at December 31, 2019.

All reconciliations of GAAP to adjusted (non-GAAP) figures above, as well as EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA, are detailed in the reconciliation tables included later in this press release.

Financial Guidance for 2020

Our financial guidance for the fiscal year 2020 is based on expectations for our existing business and includes the financial impact of our acquisition of C Technologies (which closed on May 31, 2019) and Engineered Molding Technology (which closed on July 13, 2020). The guidance below excludes the impact of potential additional acquisitions and future fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE:

Total revenue is projected to be in the range of $332-$340 million, an increase from our previous guidance of $309-$319 million. Our current guidance reflects overall revenue growth of 23%-26%, and organic revenue growth of 18%-21%.



Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 56.5%-57.0% on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, compared to our previous guidance of 56%-57%.



Income from operations is expected to be in the range of $59-$62 million on a GAAP basis, an increase from our previous guidance of $52-$56 million. Adjusted (non-GAAP) income from operations is expected to be in the range of $81-$84 million, an increase from our previous guidance of $72-$76 million.



Net income is expected to be in the range of $41-$44 million on a GAAP basis, an increase from our previous guidance of $34.5-$37.5 million. Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income is expected to be in the range of $66-$69 million, an increase from our previous guidance of $58-$61 million. Our current guidance reflects an adjusted tax rate of 18% on adjusted pre-tax income, compared to our previous guidance of 20%.

Fully diluted GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.77-$0.82, an increase from our previous guidance of $0.65-$0.70. Adjusted (non-GAAP) fully diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.24-$1.29, an increase from our previous guidance of $1.09-$1.14.

Our non-GAAP guidance for the fiscal year 2020 excludes the following items:

$5.7 million estimated acquisition and integration expenses; $0.5 million in cost of product revenue, $0.5 million in R&D and $4.7 million in SG&A.

Expected inventory step-up charges of $0.2 million related to the acquisition of Engineered Molding Technology.

$15.7 million estimated intangible amortization expense; $0.3 million in cost of product revenue and $15.5 million in SG&A.

$11.0 million of non-cash interest expense (Other income (expense)) related to our convertible debt notes.

Our non-GAAP guidance for the fiscal year 2020 includes:

An income tax expense of $7.8 million, representing the tax impact of acquisition and integration, inventory step-up, and intangible amortization expenses, as well as non-cash interest expenses related to our convertible debt notes.

All reconciliations of GAAP to adjusted (non-GAAP) guidance are detailed in the tables included later in this press release.

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

To supplement our financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance are included in this release: revenue growth rate at constant currency, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, adjusted income from operations and adjusted operating margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, adjusted earnings per diluted share (EPS), adjusted cost of sales, adjusted research & development expense, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income tax expense and adjusted income tax rate. The Company provides organic revenue growth rates in constant currency to exclude the impact of both foreign currency translation, and the impact of acquisition revenue for current year periods that have no prior year comparable, in order to facilitate a comparison of its current revenue performance to its past revenue performance. The Company provides revenue growth rates in constant currency in order to facilitate a comparison of its current revenue performance to its past revenue performance. To calculate revenue growth rates in constant currency, the Company converts actual net sales from local currency to U.S. dollars using constant foreign currency exchange rates in the current and prior period.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial results and/or non-GAAP guidance exclude the impact of: acquisition and integration costs, inventory step-up charges and intangible amortization costs related to the Company’s acquisitions, as well as non-cash interest expenses related to the Company’s convertible debt, and the related impact on tax of non-GAAP charges. These costs are excluded because management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, nor do the resulting charges recorded accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are recorded.

A reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted non-GAAP financial measures is included as an attachment to this press release. When analyzing the Company’s operating performance and guidance investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as substitutable for the comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

REPLIGEN CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product revenue $ 87,432 $ 70,670 $ 163,492 $ 131,282 Royalty and other revenue 30 22 60 44 Total revenue 87,462 70,692 163,552 131,326 Costs and expenses: Cost of product revenue 36,863 30,708 68,845 57,553 Research and development 4,336 5,231 9,038 8,851 Selling, general and administrative 26,726 23,699 54,226 42,697 67,925 59,638 132,109 109,101 Income from operations 19,537 11,054 31,443 22,225 Investment income 253 1,005 1,617 1,718 Interest expense (3,004 ) (1,743 ) (5,980 ) (3,469 ) Other income, net (766 ) (697 ) (384 ) (339 ) Income before income taxes 16,020 9,619 26,696 20,135 Income tax provision 159 1,524 1,020 3,987 Net income $ 15,861 $ 8,095 $ 25,676 $ 16,148 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.17 $ 0.49 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.17 $ 0.48 $ 0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 52,381,201 46,367,187 52,259,937 45,174,134 Diluted 53,305,827 49,055,814 53,212,596 47,691,772 Balance Sheet Data: June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 560,364 $ 528,392 Working capital 642,756 593,515 Total assets 1,442,045 1,400,113 Long-term obligations 297,617 292,032 Accumulated earnings 31,519 5,843 Stockholders' equity 1,100,027 1,059,768





REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 19,537 $ 11,054 $ 31,443 $ 22,225 ADJUSTMENTS TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS: Acquisition and integration costs 2,134 4,822 4,687 6,621 Intangible amortization 3,874 3,051 7,752 5,662 Inventory step-up charges - 1,169 - 1,169 ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 25,545 $ 20,096 $ 43,882 $ 35,677 REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) NET INCOME (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP NET INCOME $ 15,861 $ 8,095 $ 25,676 $ 16,148 ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME: Acquisition and integration costs 2,134 5,322 4,687 7,121 Inventory step-up charges - 1,169 - 1,169 Intangible amortization 3,874 3,051 7,752 5,662 Non-cash interest expense 2,724 1,124 5,415 2,231 Tax effect of non-GAAP charges (1) (2,085 ) (2,610 ) (4,262 ) (3,961 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 22,508 $ 16,151 $ 39,268 $ 28,370 (1) Effective as of the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company changed its methodology for calculating its non-GAAP financial measures to reflect certain tax effects related to acquisition and integration costs, intangible amortization and non-cash interest expense. Accordingly, the non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended June 30, 2019 have been updated to be consistent with the methodology used to calculate such measures for the current period. REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) NET INCOME PER SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.30 $ 0.17 $ 0.48 $ 0.34 ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED: Acquisition and integration costs 0.04 0.11 0.09 0.15 Inventory step-up charges - 0.02 - 0.02 Intangible amortization 0.07 0.06 0.15 0.12 Non-cash interest expense 0.05 0.02 0.10 0.05 Tax effect of non-GAAP charges(1) (0.04 ) (0.05 ) (0.08 ) (0.09 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED 0.42 $ 0.33 $ 0.74 $ 0.59 Totals may not add due to rounding. (1) Effective as of the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company changed its methodology for calculating its non-GAAP financial measures to reflect certain tax effects related to acquisition and integration costs, intangible amortization and non-cash interest expense. Accordingly, the non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended June 30, 2019 have been updated to be consistent with the methodology used to calculate such measures for the current period. REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP NET INCOME $ 15,861 $ 8,095 $ 25,676 $ 16,148 ADJUSTMENTS: Investment Income (253 ) (1,005 ) (1,617 ) (1,718 ) Interest Expense 3,004 1,743 5,980 3,469 Tax Provision 159 1,524 1,020 3,987 Depreciation 2,578 1,762 5,063 3,337 Amortization(1) 3,902 3,079 7,807 5,716 EBITDA 25,251 15,198 43,929 30,939 OTHER ADJUSTMENTS: Acquisition and integration costs 2,134 5,322 4,687 7,121 Inventory step-up charges - 1,169 - 1,169 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 27,385 $ 21,689 $ 48,616 $ 39,229 (1 ) Includes amortization of milestone payments in accordance with GAAP of $27 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and $55 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP COST OF SALES TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) COST OF SALES (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP COST OF SALES $ 36,863 $ 30,708 $ 68,845 $ 57,553 ADJUSTMENT TO COST OF SALES: Acquisition and integration costs (185 ) (133 ) (465 ) (151 ) Inventory step-up charges - (1,169 ) - (1,169 ) Intangible amortization (127 ) (130 ) (254 ) (264 ) ADJUSTED COST OF SALES $ 36,551 $ 29,276 $ 68,126 $ 55,969 REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP R&D EXPENSE TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) R&D EXPENSE (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP R&D $ 4,336 $ 5,231 $ 9,038 $ 8,851 ADJUSTMENT TO R&D: Acquisition and integration costs (189 ) (100 ) (471 ) (127 ) ADJUSTED R&D $ 4,147 $ 5,131 $ 8,567 $ 8,724 REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP SG&A EXPENSE TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) SG&A EXPENSE (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP SG&A EXPENSE $ 26,726 $ 23,699 $ 54,226 $ 42,697 ADJUSTMENTS TO SG&A EXPENSE: Acquisition and integration costs (1,760 ) (4,590 ) (3,750 ) (6,343 ) Intangible amortization (3,747 ) (2,921 ) (7,498 ) (5,398 ) ADJUSTED SG&A EXPENSE $ 21,219 $ 16,188 $ 42,977 $ 30,956





